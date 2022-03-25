Candidate Monroe sues city; asks for cancellation of May 7 election, attorney fees

Reviving the debate on the date set for the City of Kerrville Municipal Election and citing the inability to properly campaign due to scheduled knee surgery, Robin Monroe, a candidate for Kerrville City Council Place 4, has filed suit against the City of Kerrville seeking “Emergency Relief, asking the Kerr County 216th District Court to cancel the scheduled May 7 Municipal Election.
Monroe filed to run for the council seat on Feb. 18, 2022.
The Kerrville City Council voted on Feb. 8, 2022 to approve a resolution setting the date of the election as May 7, 2022.
The vote followed a lengthy debate fueled by Place 1 Kerrville City Councilperson Roman Garcia and citizen George Baroody, who claimed the May 7 date violated the city’s charter regarding “terms of office” definitions, since the 2020 Municipal Election was postponed due to COVID-19. Both men argued the 2022 Municipal Election should be held Nov. 3 with the General Election.
City Attorney Mike Hayes has consistently assured council he had researched the matter and the May 7, 2022 date for the election would not be in violation of the charter.
On Feb. 18, Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications for the Texas Secretary of State, affirmed Hayes’ opinion and went on to say that the Secretary of State’s Office had previously informed Baroody that the City of Kerrville would not violating it’s charter by calling for a May 7, 2022 election.
“Yes, I can confirm that our Elections Division provided guidance to Mr. George Baroody that the City of Kerrville would not be violating its charter by hosting their municipal election in May rather than November. The action of postponement was limited to 2020, pursuant to the gubernatorial proclamation. It did not authorize permanently moving the next election date for that term. The Governor’s proclamation only authorized a move to November 3, 2020. There is no authority for a local political subdivision, on its own order, to move an election to any other date,” Taylor said in an e-mail to the Hill Country Community Journal on Feb. 18.
However, in Monroe’s lawsuit filed by her Austin attorney Roger Borgelt, Monroe revisits Garcia and Baroody’s seemingly debunked argument regarding the city’s charter and “terms of office” argument.
“Contemporaneously with her filing, Plaintiff (Monroe) discovered that the Kerrville City Charter Section 2.03 – Term of office states: ‘The members of the City Council shall hold their offices for a term of two years and until their successors have been elected and duly qualified in accordance with this Charter. Five Councilmembers will be elected at large, two in one year for Places One and Two, and the following year, three will be elected for Places Three; Four and Mayor, respectively,” the law suit states. “No Councilmember may serve more than three (3) full terms in succession.”
The lawsuit goes on to quote from council’s Feb. 8 Resolution 09-2022, which cites the city’s charter defining terms of office as being two years for each council member.
Finally, the lawsuit formally requests cancellation of the May 7, 2022 election, citing a scheduled knee replacement surgery for Monroe.
“Plaintiff asks the Court to order the Defendant to cancel the May 2022 election, as Plaintiff has knee replacement surgery coming up in early April which will certainly impact her ability to campaign for a May election as opposed to one properly held in November according to the Charter,” the lawsuit filing states. “If Plaintiff’s request is not granted, harm is imminent because the early voting period for the election begins April 25, 2022. The harm that will result if this relief is not granted is irreparable because Plaintiff will be forced to attempt to campaign and be elected in a shortened period during which she is undergoing surgery.”
On Monroe’s behalf, Borgelt then requests the City of Kerrville pay for Monroe’s legal fees, to include all appeals.
“Request is made for all costs and reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees incurred by Plaintiff herein, including all fees necessary in the event of an appeal of this cause to the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Texas, as the Court deems equitable and just.”
Monroe’s lawsuit was filed on March 21 with the 216th District Court.
