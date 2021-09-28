Kerrville City Council members approved the FY2022 annual budget, set a tax rate and tackled revisions on the subdivision code last week at its Sept.14 meeting.
Annual budget
The FY2022 City Budget was considered and passed on second reading by a unanimous “record vote” and before the vote, council was told this budget continues to advance many of the guiding principles of the Kerrville 2050 Plan as well as council priorities.
Overall revenues were listed as $71,956,982; and overall expenditures as $79,131,548.
The General Fund is balanced with $30,484,871 in revenues and expenditures.
The Water Fund is balanced with $13,705,761 in revenues and expenses.
Council was told expenditures exceed revenues in overall for some other funds primarily due to capital projects that were funded in previous years.
This budget includes small increases to water and sewer rates, according to city staff, and additional funding for streets and citywide capital projects.
Budget workshops were held in March, June and July to compile this budget; and it was filed in the City Secretary’s office July 30.
The budget is available on the city’s website and at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
A public hearing was offered before the record vote on this budget.
The first reading and vote on the new budget was held Aug. 24. The new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
Tax rate
The council vote on the tax levy followed, an ordinance levying an ad valorem tax for use and support of the municipal government for the City of Kerrville for the fiscal year 2022.
The proposed property tax rate is lowered from $0.5116 to $0.5093 per $100 valuation.
The council packet said the proposed rate is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4686, but lower than the voter-approval rate of $0.5116.
This is the fourth time in five years the tax rate has been lowered, and the 12th consecutive year that the city has maintained the same or lower tax rate.
Council unanimously approved this ordinance on first reading on Aug. 24.
On Sept. 14, they unanimously approved the proposed tax rate on second reading on a “record vote.”
One section of the ordinance in the meeting packet said this tax rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate. It is effectively raised by 4.6 percent due to increased appraisals; and will raise M&O taxes on a $100,000 home by approximately $14.10.
Water, Wastewater fees
Based on a study of the city’s water and wastewater rates, the city staff proposed rate changes for fiscal years 2023-26. To stabilize its revenue source, the proposed rates increase the base rate by 2 percent each year. This rate includes 1,000 gallons of water per month, and city officials say less than half of the residential lower water users will see an increase in rates.
About 59 percent of users fall in the second tier, and they will see a 1 percent increase annually in 2023 through 2026. City officials want to encourage water conservation and stabilize revenues, according to the agenda.
Revised Subdivision Code
Council held a fairly long discussion with Drew Paxton about the comprehensive rewrite of the of the city’s Subdivision Code.
Before Paxton talked with council about this, City Manager E.A. Hoppe told council the revised version they were considering had been approved by the volunteers serving on the Code Review Committee, after their many meetings and weeks of work.
Paxton told council this revised code applies to the subdivision of raw land and required utilities; and said the last revision was done in 2008. He said they made no significant changes this time; and most were related to Texas Legislative laws.
That committee finished in May 2021 after working toward a goal of making changes in keeping with Kerrville’s 2050 plan, including approval of plats and subdivision plans.
Paxton said the revised code includes a “30-day shot clock” that says if this revised code wasn’t actively considered and action taken on it within that window, the revised code would be considered approved.
Council members, who had some advance time to study the revised code, then began asking questions.
They discussed such items as minor versus major waivers of subdivision regulations, including sections on private streets, and traffic impact including on-street parking and traffic lights.
Paxton said stormwater runoff is not best handled under subdivision regulations but under future stormwater rules.
Under a sidewalks section, one part was written to require a “super-majority vote” of council members. That’s when Councilman Roman Garcia began asking for a definition – did that mean a three-quarter majority or three out of four attending? The discussion compared council voting to the seven-member Planning and Zoning board voting on sidewalk waivers, as an example. Mayor Bill Blackburn asked Garcia if he wanted to make a motion or have Paxton and the City Attorney discuss this and return with an answer later. Garcia chose to do neither and moved on to other questions.
In the public hearing on these overall revisions, Paxton and council were asked if these were applied to the proposed Vintage Heights subdivision. The answer given was Paxton didn’t believe they would apply, and the development was withdrawn before that was considered.
There was a brief discussion about rules about trees, and that the “new” rules were a carryover unchanged from previous ordinances. Paxton said rules about trees are, like stormwater, a separate ordinance; and Blackburn said he wants to find ways to protect trees.
Councilwoman Kim Clarkson asked if they passed this on first reading, could it be amended on second reading?
Paxton said yes, for example some language on “street jogs” could be re-examined.
Blackburn moved that council approve the update Subdivision Code and ask Paxton to review the items discussed. Hoppe said it was meant to be a living document. Clarkson asked if the staff red-lined the possible changes, and was told yes.
Garcia asked for a specific Q&A letter to be included; and Councilwoman Brenda Hughes seconded that.
Clarkson said she thought they had a consensus about the “supermajority.” Councilman Judy Eycner then moved to approve the revised code as presented, and have staff look at possible changes. Blackburn said he trusted the staff, it was a clean motion, and Hughes withdrew her second to Garcia’s request for an added letter.
The Subdivision Code was passed.
Conditional Use Permits
Council approved a conditional use permit to authorize a short-term rental unit on property consisting of one and a half lots at 414 W. Water St.
The property is located in a Single-Family Residential Zoning District; and certain conditions and restrictions apply to such short-term rental properties.
Council also approved a CUP for a second short-term rental property, this one at 604 E. Shady.
This one also is located in a single-family residential zone.
And council approved a third CUP for a short-term rental unit at 1220 Aransas, also located in a single-family residential zone.
Drew Paxton from the city staff said Kerrville already has about 60 such short-term rental properties.
Carver Park playground
Under the Consent Agenda, council approved the purchase and installation of a shade structure for the Carver Park playground.
Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks will be the contractor for the work.
The cost was listed as $77,425.
Kerrville Area Youth
Leadership Academy
Council founded the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy by appointing high school students in grades 9-12, a maximum of 10 members.
They received five applications and appointed Anne-Elise Barton, sophomore, Tivy High School; Maria Lara, sophomore, THS; Elena Romero, junior, Laurel Springs homeschool; Mariam Taha, sophomore, THS; and Mima Taha, sophomore, THS, for the 2021-22 school year.
