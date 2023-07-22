What’s next for ‘Tivy Commons?’

Tivy Commons developer Pete Moore is scheduled to be in Kerrville this week to meet with city officials to work out several remaining development and infrastructure issues before construction can begin on the property.
Moore said he is continuing to negotiate with a variety of commercial vendors who have expressed interest in the property and its development including retail, multi-family housing and even a major hotel chain.
“The rumor that the project has been delayed or that the property is up for sale is just rumor and is not true. I want to let the Kerrville community know that we fully intend to go forward with the project. We’re sticking to the original plan to develop the property,” Moore said on Friday.
Moore also said that no local businesses have indicated they want to relocate to the new development, so all of the potential businesses probably will be new to the community.
“I don’t build or lease them (apartments), but I will bring an apartment developer into the scenario to make sure it’s done right. We think that’s good use for a portion of the property that fronts onto the municipal golf course, especially in light of Kerrville’s undersupply of multi-family housing and what is addressed in the goals of Kerrville’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan,” Moore said. Moore said he has had multiple interest from multi-family developers for the residential portion of the development.
“We want to be a part of achieving the goals of the Kerrville 2050 plan,” Moore said.
Moore and his company, Windridge Real Estate, is not new to the Kerrville real estate market since he owns Peak Fitness and other commercial properties in the community already. He lives in Dallas, but said he spends a great deal of time in Kerrville already.
Unlike other developers who have come into the community recently, Moore’s company is Texas-based, and the investors are local, according to Moore.
“We’ve had strong interest from commercial, retail and restaurants and possibly a hotel developer that has a national blueprint which addresses another goal in the city’s plan to bring more conventions and activities to the community,” Moore said.
When asked if there was a timeline for the beginning of on-site work on the property, Moore said, “We wish it was yesterday.” He said his visit this week with city leaders hopefully will give him a time frame when the water, electricity, and sewer will be available to the property.
Since the property was developed for the former school campus in the mid-1960s, the infrastructure will need significant upgrades, as well as the drainage issue to the back of the property by the golf course will need to be resolved.
Moore said they currently have five different development plans drawn up by local architect Peter Lewis to choose from.
“As soon as we get the infrastructure details worked out, there should be some activity on the land,” Moore said.
Moore said the developer and investors a want to bring a variety of businesses to Kerrville like you see in commercial developments like La Cantera in San Antonio.
“We want to bring in retail businesses that would be beneficial to the community, new chains that are ‘hot and popular-fun stuff’ and it takes a mixed-use development to do that. No nail salons, chicken places or things like that. We want the highest and best use for Kerrville from the front of the property on Sidney Baker all the way to the golf course,” Moore added.
A part of the negotiations with the City of Kerrville will be to discuss incentives for the retail businesses. He said the economic growth created by the development will make a significant increase in both the property tax and sales tax revenue for the city and county plus the property tax will benefit the school district. He projects that once the property is fully developed, it could add as much as $1 million a year to the Kerrville Independent School District’s available funds.
“You’ve had a piece of property that’s been off the tax rolls for 60 years. The development will add up to $125 million in ad valorem tax value to the city and other local tax entities. The retail sales tax will generate in excess of $2 million annually for the city and Kerr County,” Moore said.
He said he is not asking for any money up front from the city but is asking for a mechanism to create a reimbursement vehicle where the city can incentivize retailers to come to Kerrville that aren’t already here today. He also said he is willing to work with the city to resolve any drainage and sewer issues that may need to be addressed on the property.
“I understand how important this project is to the community. We want to create a win-win for the city, the developer and the retail tenants who will come to open businesses on the property, and also be sure it fits into the 2050 Comprehensive Plan,” Moore said.
Moore agreed to update the Hill Country Community Journal on progress made in the meeting this week, and further news on the future for the development.
