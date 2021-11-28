‘Santa’s Elves’ are back to work at the Kerrville State Hospital

COVID-19 is no match for determined garden club ladies.
After more than 40 years of volunteering at the Kerrville State Hospital helping to prepare their holiday decorations, the pandemic forced cancellation of the event last year. Everyone was delighted to learn that their favorite decorations workshop was back in business this year. In mid-November decorations were released from storage awaiting volunteers released from shut-down.
Thirty-one garden club ladies were happy to be back refreshing wreaths, table arrangements and potted poinsettias. Members of Center Point, Ingram and Hunt garden clubs joined Kerrville Garden Club volunteers who helped organize the event with Caryn Talarico, director of Community Relations for the hospital.
While some of the new decorations needed only a bow fluffed up, other pieces required a more creative touch to redesign a wreath or a table centerpiece.
All of the volunteers enjoyed catching up with other clubs while snacking on treats provided by Volunteer Services Council for Kerrville State Hospital. The refurbished Christmas decorations bring a festive holiday spirit to the hospital campus and are enjoyed by patients, staff, volunteers and visitors.
Kerrville State Hospital is one of 10 mental health facilities in the Texas Department of State Health Services system and provides care for adults with major mental illnesses who need the safety, structure, and resources of an inpatient facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.