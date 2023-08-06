Library hosts reading party

Patrons gathered at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for an end-of-summer awards ceremony held Wednesday, July 26 to celebrate all those who turned in a reading log as part of the library’s youth or adult summer reading programs.
From 1:30 to 3 p.m., the library provided pizza and refreshments alongside prizes and certificates of completion, Library Director Danielle Brigati said.
In June, the library had 8,766 active patrons, according to data supplied by Brigati. In June, 2,437 of those patrons – children and adults – participated in summer reading programs, with 1,642 participating in July. Nearly 11,000 items were checked out in June alone.
Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library also offers other regular summer interactive programming, such as a weekly Lego program and crafting program and weekly movies and performances at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Many other program offerings are year-round, explained Brigati: In 2022, the library ran 315 programs attended by more than 10,000 participants, she said.
“Some are fairly common programs – most libraries have a storytime and book clubs,” she said. “Many (ideas) come from patrons who express an interest in something (yoga) and we work on finding a way to do it, or we see something another library is doing and think, ‘Oh, our patrons would love that!’”
Brigati said the library conducts regular surveys to see what patrons want, and employees also attend professional conferences and webinars for programming ideas.
Butt-Holdsworth provides a number of vital services to Kerrville and surrounding communities, Brigati said, listing just a few: access to knowledge and information, lifelong learning, community building, early childhood development, digital inclusion and cultural enrichment, as well as economic impact and enhancing quality of life.
Other programs include multiple book clubs with a different genre each week ranging from historical to mystery to open genre to Texas history. The library co-hosts the Native Plant Society of Texas’s book club as well.
Movie chats are also available. Much like a book club, participants all check out a movie at the same time and then get together to discuss it later, Brigati explained.
The library also holds stuffed animal sleepovers, where children attend with a stuffed animal they tuck into “bed,” after which librarians take photos of the stuffed animals having adventures and hanging out. The next morning children can pick up their animals and photos, said Brigati.
Gardening 101 is also offered, a series held every second Saturday and taught by either a master naturalist or NPSOT member.
“Great Decisions,” a discussion group centered on foreign policy covering a different topic each month, involves participants reading about a subject, watching short films on it and discussing it from different viewpoints.
“I was originally worried about launching this program because of the political nature, but it has been very successful and participants have behaved respectfully,” Brigati said.
Programs are free, and the library generally provides all supplies as well, Brigati said, adding that programs do not require patrons to have a library card and most do not require pre-registration.
For more information on Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s programming, visit the City of Kerrville’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Website visitors can see the full library calendar and register for events online if registration is required. All events can be viewed at the online calendar: https://buttholdsworth.librarycalendar.com/events/month.
Brigati said library patrons can also opt into a library newsletter to receive the calendar and newsletter sent directly to their email address.
“Library programming is crucial for those in lower income or underserved communities as it addresses various barriers to education, information and community engagement,” Brigati said. “By offering a range of services and opportunities, libraries play an important role in promoting social inclusion, personal development and overall well-being in these communities.”
