Lights at Antler Stadium on nightly in support, hope

As we all seek reassurance in the face of the confusion, fear and uncertainty that comes with the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Tivy Athletic Director David Jones and Kerrville Independent School District administration are sending a message of hope.
Beginning tonight, the lights at Antler Stadium will be lit each night from 8-9 p.m. as a symbolic gesture in support of the community.
"We just want the community to know that the KISD family is here for them," Jones said. "The symbolism is that there is light at the end of this road and we are all in this together."
Jones said he couldn't take credit for the idea, but thought it was a wonderful one.
He said Abilene Christian University, where his daughter Ryan is enrolled, has lit the campus with purple lights until the students return.
Tivy Principal Shelby Balser also sent Jones a sample of another school district doing something similar.
"We asked Dr. (Mark) Foust about it and he gave us permission to do it," Jones said. "So we hope that when our students, their families and citizens see those light on, they know we are thinking of them."
