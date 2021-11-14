Elks recognize Broadway Bank

The Kerrville Elks Lodge # 2081 was proud to present the second “Fly The Flag” Recognition Certificate of Honor to the Kerrville Broadway Bank on Oct. 27 for proudly displaying and flying the United States Flag, as well as the Texas State Flag.
Their dedication to the country and the State is proudly shown at their location at the corner of Main and Sidney Baker streets.
This “Fly the Flag” program is new to the Elks Lodge’s many programs to honor America and one of many programs to support the Kerrville community. The program’s purpose provides each Elks Lodge with a tool to encourage local businesses to embrace and increase patriotism in the community by properly and proudly flying the United States flag at their businesses.
The Kerrville Lodge plans to present a recognition certificate to a deserving business every quarter of each year. So, Kerrville businesses, please get involved and be aware that Ron Blevins and his committee will be on the lookout for the next deserving business for the first quarter of 2022.
Should a business like to be considered for their flag display recognition, or should a citizen like to have a business recognized, please send a business name and address to the Elks Lodge email address at kvelks@hctc.net.
