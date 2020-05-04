Funeral directors balancing safety, personal touch

Infection prevention and “social distancing” have changed the operation of funeral homes and the feeling of services attended only by family members under COVID-19, if any services are held at all for now.
Johnny Grimes at Grimes Funeral Chapels described the changes in today’s funeral services as “like running into a brick wall,” compared to when families could hope to be supported by 200 family members and friends from the community in a chapel service after a death.
Grimes said, “Death didn’t stop, but this changed the way we do business.”
“Now we can have 10 people, period; or the family says they will wait and hold a ‘service at a later date’,” Grimes said.
He said at Grimes they feel they cannot sufficiently honor a family’s loved one without having more people contact, “to shake hands or to hug family members.”
Gene Allen at Kerrville Funeral Home said, “My personal feelings about the current parameters are that it’s one of necessity, but most definitely sadness. Every family deserves the opportunity to come together with each other and friends, to celebrate the life of their loved one. The human grieving process is one of many stages in accepting the loss, as well as the healing process.”
Allen said they also have been limited to gatherings of no more than 10, and there are many families that have four to five times or more, that they want to have attend.
Allen said the availability of live-streaming, and Facebook streaming has helped as a substitution, but it’s not the same. Suggesting a service “at a later date” has helped families trying to cope, and he and his staff are here to assist with that, as the mandates are lifted.
Grimes said, “We used to have family members come into the funeral home in person to make arrangements; and now out of 40 families, 25 of them made funeral arrangements over the phone.”
Grimes said 99 percent of the families he’s dealt with understand the situation, but he personally “hopes we go back to the old way; this is too impersonal. A lot of millenials are probably used to that, but we aren’t.”
He said two months ago, they helped families make decisions about burial or cremation, funeral services, and police escorts to a cemetery or not.
“The funeral directors at Kerrville Funeral Home, Kimble Funeral Home, and Krestridge Funeral Home all visit with the family over the telephone initially. We encourage them to allow us to make the necessary initial arrangements over the phone and share the documents by email,” Allen said. “If the family feels the need to meet in person, we understand; and will accommodate the best we can. We ask that they limit that to two people coming into the funeral home.”
Allen said he’s not heard of anyone experiencing push-back from a family for things being too impersonal.
“I believe that most families totally understand the restrictions are in place for a reason, and they want to maintain the best health for themselves, and those around them,” Allen said.
Allen said the decisions that would have been made two months ago, compared to now, include questions about family gatherings, visitation, a chapel service, whether to bury or cremate, a police escort to interment, and flowers.
“All of these are things that would have been discussed two months ago and are still discussed today,” Allen said.
“About visitation, we still offer this for the family. We are just having to be more aware of how many are in the facility at once,” Allen said. “We’ve had folks stay in their cars in the parking lot and come inside after the okay is given that the building is clear of the required number. All other aspects of the funeral service can and will be carried out as specified by the family, with the 10-person limitation.”
Grimes said he foresees the days when they can hold funeral services will be busy; and said he and his staff want that closure for those families.
“After all this is ‘water under the bridge,’ we’ll go back to how we used to do this for our community,” Grimes said, comparing this to dealing with AIDS and SARS. “And it probably will be shocking how many aren’t wearing masks. We’ll be meeting families and have chapel services.”
But he also doesn’t see “back to normal” as fast as “turning on a light;” and is unsure if they will see 200 people in the chapel right away.
He said every industry has run up against these limitations, and while it has crippled the economy, it’s mainly changed how the funeral homes deal with the public. But it also feels less personable to him and his staff.
“And it’s almost like each family will have to re-live all that and go through the grieving process again,” Grimes said. “Also, many times, when a death happens, the kids and grandkids come. Now if they wait two or three months, maybe some of them can’t come, because of being unemployed and plane ticket costs, or having a new job, or returning to a job.”
Allen agreed with that, calling “services at a later date” a compromise for families that may be inconvenient for family and friends. He also described a likely “new normal” with social distancing around for “some time to come,” especially with some officials and experts saying COVID-19 could or probably will re-emerge in the near future.
Allen added, “Above all else, those of us who have businesses that are mandated to follow the rules handed down, we are hurting as well. Please be patient, it’s not the fault of the staff of any of the businesses that are under restrictions that we don’t necessarily like.”
Stockton Williams and family
Stockton Williams of Kerrville, retired rector from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and his extended family experienced these changes recently when Williams’ wife Leslie passed away on March 18.
“We had just learned there could be no worship services, so there was no memorial service. That was a big piece of major closure we couldn’t do,” Williams said. “Because she wanted to be cremated, the following Sunday we had a family-only committal service at the Columbarium at St. Peter’s.”
He said about 20 family members and extended family attended in all. (He has six grandchildren ages two to 13.)
“We originally thought we’d have a memorial service here, and the committal right after, then a reception in the church. But the viewing and visitation at the funeral home was missing.”
He said he and his family got some closure with the Columbarium service; and a daughter has since brought her children back to re-visit the site.
Williams said he and his family were fortunate compared to a friend whose sister died. The sister had asked, but the family member now can’t go to Louisiana to commit the ashes for interment.
Williams said his meeting with the Grimes Funeral Home staff was pretty simple at that point. They will have to talk later about visitation and a memorial service.
“My extended family is almost all in the Kerrville/Hunt area. We basically have to grieve in isolation, but I have been talking to them frequently and we’ve visited each other,” Williams said. “I’ve been in some Zoom ‘Happy Hours’ with friends, when I’d normally be hanging out with buddies.
“I would like to be able to come and see the church full of friends. It’s a hard time to lose my wife, when we can’t do that,” he said.
But, he said, he’s still working part-time on a degree from Cambridge University (England); and as part of that work, he’s been out to interview residents of Magdalene House. “And there’s a lot of paperwork to do with a death.”
“I have filed the will electronically,” he said.
