Sharing similar messages of tenacity, enthusiasm and encouragement, three former National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Johnson Space Center employees charmed a crowd of more than 200 at the Schreiner University TexS Talks held in the Junkin Campus Ministry Center, highlighting their careers and participation in space exploration.
Gerald Griffin, aeronautical engineer, flight director of Apollo projects and director of Johnson Space Center; Col. Michael Fossum, astronaut and commander of the International Space Station; and Jess Stone, IFM flight controller were the featured speakers at the event and each of them were open and honest about their respective journeys.
“Tonight, our focus is on how the Lone Star State has played an important role in exploring all the stars,” Dr. Don Frazier, director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University, said as he welcomed students, staff and local citizens. “When Texas became home to the Johnson Space Center in the early 1960s, it was making a conscious and important break with the past, while embracing an exciting future.”
Frazier said Houston was selected as the site for the Johnson Space Center because of its capable workforce and institutions of higher learning.
He said at the time, Rice University was segregated and therefore ineligible for government contracts.
“Its trustees rose to the challenge and responded with this, and I quote, ‘Rice University stands at the crossroads. It can go to the moon or it can return to the nineteenth century’,” Frazier said. “In true Texas fashion, they rewrote their charter, forged ahead and reached for the stars. As a result, the first words spoken from the moon, were ‘Houston’.”
Gerald Griffin
“We weren’t perfect,” Griffin said. “Space flight is hard. It is tough business. It’s extremely hard to get to go fast enough to get into orbit … 25,000 feet per second.”
Griffin said he graduated from Texas A&M in 1956.
“In the 1950s, there was no aerospace curriculum,” Griffin said. “I majored in aeronautical engineering. Everything from low speed airplanes to high speed airplanes to even hypersonic theory.”
Griffin said getting into NASA at that time was difficult.
“When I graduated, I had a four-year commitment to the Air Force. There wasn’t event a focused space program at that time,” Griffin said. “In 1957, the Soviet Union put up this two-foot ball full of radios with antennas sticking out and all it did was beep, but it was the first man-made satellite ever and the race was on.”
He said the Cold War was “raging and got as close to being hot as any time in history.”
Griffin said when the Soviet Union satellite Sputnik was launched, he was training in the U.S. Air Force.
“NASA was formed in the next year, in 1958,” Griffin said. “By that time, I was in a fighter squadron in California and had a lot of fun turning jet fuel into noise, but I had two years to go. I had the four-year commitment and I couldn’t get out, but right then I knew I wanted to be at NASA.”
Griffin said once he was discharged from the service, NASA had launched Project Mercury, which was the first human spaceflight program.
“At that point, they would have hired anybody, they were just trying to figure out how to get it off the ground,” Griffin said. “So I went to work for the satellite test center as a Lockheed Martin employee. We were trying to launch the first spy satellites to spy on Russia and we put about as many as we got into orbit into the Pacific Ocean.”
Griffin said he continued to try to follow his dream of working for NASA.
“I just kept knocking on NASA’s door,” Griffin said. “Finally, in 1964, they let me in. I would have loved to have been an astronaut, but at that time they were mostly test pilots, which I wasn’t, and they were mostly 5-10 years older than most of us in Mission Control.”
After working in Mission Control, Griffin said he knew “from Day 1” he was where he wanted to be.
“It was exciting. We were just starting the Gemini program,” Griffin said.
He said that Project Mercury was so small that the astronauts could not stretch out inside the capsule.
“It was that tight,” Griffin said. “Gemini was pretty much the same way, but only a little larger, but it had two people in it. All we actually proved with Project Mercury was a person could survive in Zero G and survive re-entry. With Gemini, we learned a bunch. We learned how to rendezvous, how to do EVAs, extra-vehicular activity … you probably know it by ‘Space Walk,’ so it was a great learning experience in general.”
Then, there was Apollo, he said.
“Now, of all of those, I consider Apollo,” Griffin said. “What a time that was. It got off to a very rough start. We had a fire on the pad. We killed three astronauts. That was in January of 1967.”
Griffin said at that time he was the guidance and control systems analyst and was getting ready to perform the same job with the Apollo mission.
“I was in the control center the night the fire happened and it went down,” Griffin said. “So, we didn’t fly for almost two years.”
During the down time, Griffin said he was promoted to a flight director.
“A flight director runs Mission Control,” Griffin said. “There were six of us and we worked ourselves to death. It was 24/7 most of the time.”
He said he seldom was able to participate in family functions and children’s activities and credited his spouse, and the spouses of the other flight directors, for holding down the fort at home and supporting them while they performed their duties at the Johnson Space Center.
He said making the change from systems analyst to flight director was like playing an instrument in an orchestra and then becoming the director.
“You don’t get to play the instrument anymore and you had to make sure they all played together,” Griffin said. “It was a very interesting job. We had the final ‘go’ or ‘no go’ decision to make.”
Griffin said there were three decisions on “go” or “no go” that will always be with him.
“One was a ‘go’ for TLI, trans-lunar injection, a maneuver that sent us on our way to the moon the first time. I had that responsibility,” Griffin said. “It still sends chills down my back to think about it.”
The next, he said, was for Apollo 14.
“I was the flight commander and we had a shorted switch that was going to make us abort if we didn’t figure out a way to get around it,” Griffin said. “And the guys at MIT went to work on it and we sent up a bunch of numbers to the crew to put in through this keyboard and we bypassed that switch. I didn’t think we were going to make it, but we did.”
Finally, Apollo 16, Griffin said oversaw the landing on the moon.
“We had a problem with the command module engine that did all the major maneuvers to get us in the lunar orbit and out of it to come home,” Griffin said. “And, we almost did miss that one, because we were running out of lunar orbits to get to the landing point, but we finally figured out a way to do it and I will never forget the program manager turned to me and he said, ‘What do you think?’ and I said I think we are going to go for it and he said, ‘Have fun’.”
Griffin said he was only 33 years old when he became a flight director for NASA, yet was one of the oldest people in the room.
He said that time in history really demonstrated what a country could do when they were united in a cause.
“On television, you see all of the scenes from Mission Control where every one looks grim and serious,” Griffin said. “Let me tell you, it was a hoot. It was fun, even when things weren’t going well. Except for the fire, even when things weren’t going right, it was just as fun as when they were going right.”
Col. Michael Fossum
“I was a strange kid that loved science,” Fossum said. “Starting with the outdoors. I really grew up with the space age.”
Fossum said he grew up in McAllen, Texas and is the son of a share cropper, who became a livestock inspector.
“My dad really thought this space stuff was cool. I grew up watching the early space missions,” Fossum said. “I was that geek that, while Gerry was doing the real work, I had my flight charts out in front of the TV and I’m marking the orbit for Apollo 8 going around the moon and stop.”
Fossum said he vividly remembers July 1968, when the Apollo Lunar Module “Eagle” landed on the moon with Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Pilot Buzz Aldrin.
“That night, they did the ‘Moon Walk’ and I remember watching with my dad on a little, grainy, black and white TV,” Fossum said. “After they got back into the space craft, I walked out into my backyard in South Texas and looked up to the moon, shaking with excitement, disbelief and exultation to the fact that I just watched two Americans put footprints on that moon hanging over my backyard.”
It was then, Fossum said, that he decided he wanted to become an astronaut.
“I had no idea how to do that or anything,” Fossum said. “I found out quickly not to talk about things like that, because people laugh hysterically. My own family laughed.”
Fossum described himself as “not a great student,” but was taken to visit Texas A&M by a teacher.
“The only way I could afford it (tuition) was through an ROTC scholarship,” Fossum said.
He said he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree and then served his time in the U.S. Air Force.
After obtaining a masters degree, Fossum said he did something unusual.
“I drove from Dayton, Ohio to the Air Force Personnel Center in San Antonio and convinced the career manager there to loan me over to Johnson Space Center,” Fossum said.
He said he was successful and began working at the space center with Griffin.
“I got there and for the first shuttle flight, I was in graduate school,” Fossum said. “On the second shuttle flight, I was on the beach in Florida, watching it, dreaming about maybe getting a job down there. The third space shuttle flight, I was working in Mission Control.”
He said he was a crew procedure specialist.
“I was working at NASA,” Fossum said. “It was so cool.”
He never thought he could become an astronaut.
“They were gods,” Fossum said. “I loved what I was doing and my office was just down the hall from the astronaut office. It took me about a year until I realizeed they are not gods. They are normal people with an outrageous job.”
He said he learned two of the early astronauts had an engineering degree like he did and they convinced him to apply.
“So, I left after just three years at NASA,” Fossum said.
He said he went to flight test training in California and Nevada for eight years.
“Finally, it was time to come home,” Fossum said. “The truth is, NASA had already rejected me three times. I moved to Houston and got a job as a civilian at NASA and during that time, I helped design the International Space Station. It was a big re-design going on in the 1990s.”
He said he enjoyed the work and the growth of the space program, but still dreamed of being an astronaut.
“Do you think I quit trying,” Fossum said. “Of course I didn’t quit trying. So, finally after 13 years of applying and seven applications, on my fifth interview I was selected as an astronaut.”
He said he flew two space shuttle missions.
“On those missions, I was a space walker and I got to help build the space station that I helped design,” Fossum said. “It was very physical, very mental, very challenging and about 11 years ago, I accepted another mission to live on the space station for a long haul … not a two week mission, but almost six months on the space station.”
He said he had to learn Russian, because he was launching on a Russian rocket.
He said he was in his 50s at that time and learning a new language was challenging, but he was able to succeed.
“What an adventure that was to launch in June of 2011,” Fossum said. “Two days later we landed at the space station.”
He said he remained on the International Space Station for nearly six months and worked on more than 200 experiments, as well as conducting maintenance and repairs to the equipment.
That was his last mission, but he said he will always want to fly again. He went on to work in Mission Control and in training new astronauts.
He said it takes a lot to climb into a rocket and be willing to fly into space.
“Going uphill on my first shuttle flight, part of me was the professional that had been trained and hardened for years being beat up in the simulators and watching all my instruments, looking for the failure and trying to get ahead of things. The other part of me was that 12-year-old kid going ‘Yee haw.’ The bravest people involved are not the people on top of the rocket. The bravest people involved in the rocket launch are the people watching somebody that they love climb on top of a bomb. I’m eternally grateful to my wife and my kids and my mother, who I put through that multiple times.”
Fossum said he has been able to live his dream and now his mission is to help today’s young people live theirs through his work as a vice president at Texas A&M University.
Jeff Stone
Stone said his path to Mission Control was not common or easy.
“I didn’t join the Air Force to go to school. I didn’t even make it through college my first try,” Stone said. “I went to Perdue and flunked out after a year.”
After about three years, Stone said he eventually did join the U.S. Air Force.
“It was a good thing to do. I got to work on airplanes. I was an F4 mechanic and finally realized there was more to life than having fun and running around and not really caring what’s going on,” Stone said.
Eventually he returned to college and earned a degree in aircraft maintenance management.
“That’s not really engineering and that’s not really science,” Stone said. “Aircraft maintenance sounds really aggressive, because you get to fix airplanes and I’m sure the guys flying airplanes really appreciated that. I worked really, really hard at that and I took it very seriously.”
Stone said he matured and became focused on his future and joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve and moved back to Texas.
“One of the guys that I was in academia with got his degree in biomedical engineering and went down to NASA at JSC to apply for a job,” Stone said. “The job he applied for was called IFM, In-Flight Maintenance.”
Stone said after the interview at NASA for the IFM job, his friend decided the job was not right for him, but was right for Stone.
“He told me JSC is hiring people who can train astronauts how to fix stuff while the shuttle is flying,” Stone said. “I’m like, wow, that sounds fun. I think I can actually do that.”
Stone said he chased the job for approximately a year.
“I told him, please, please hire me,” Stone said. “And he told me ‘Well you’re not an engineer’.”
But, Stone persisted and assured his future boss that he was a great mechanic and a great teacher.
“Finally, he hired me as an engineer,” Stone said. “I was stunned. Back in the old days, you could do stuff like that.”
Stone reported for his first day on the job at JSC in 1989, and was elated at the prospect of what lay ahead for him.
“I’ve been there about two weeks and the next thing I know, Artie comes in and said, ‘Jeff, Jeff, you’ve got to see what’s going on’,” Stone said. “I ran outside and sure enough it was a 747 with a shuttle on the back flying over the Johnson Space Center. I’m thinking, ‘they are paying me to do this’.”
Stone said he had only been working for NASA for a couple of weeks when the STS-29 launched, the 28th Space Shuttle Mission.
Stone said, as the “new kid,” his boss asked him to help draw a diagram to send up to the space shuttle crew of where to place a temperature strip needed to solve an overheating problem.
“We used a fax machine off of submarines to communicate pictures to the shuttle. Nothing color, it was all black and white faxes,” Stone said. “So, my picture that I drew, after only being there two weeks, got sent up to the crew, for them to know where to put this temperature strip.”
Stone said his knowledge and assistance helped solve the overheating problem on the shuttle.
“The next thing I knew, they had landed and I had already worked my first shuttle flight,” Stone said. “Before it was over, I had worked at least part of more than 100 shuttle flights.”
Stone said he was sad he never worked with Griffin, but actually had worked with Fossum.
“This is the patch for the shuttle toilet,” Stone said. “When I first got there, I was assigned the toilet. I tell people I’m a ‘Space Potty Expert’ and of all the things we take for granted in life here on earth, what is more dependent on gravity … completely dependent on gravity than a toilet.”
One of the high points of his career, Stone said, was when Fossum was in orbit and his toilet was making crazy noises.
“He said it sounded like a garbage disposal,” Stone said. “I got called over to Mission Control to talk on the radio to Mike while he was in space. Ultimately, after a lot of head-scratching, we actually managed to get the pump separator changed and quieted things down.”
For reference of how his job worked, Stone asked if anyone had seen Apollo 13 and described a scene in the movie where, in order to solve a problem, a supervisor takes a box of items and dumps it on a conference table and says “this is what we have to work with.”
“That was actually the genesis of the IFM office,” Stone said.
He said prior to that time, there was no true procedure or mechanical expert on staff to assist astronauts in flight.
Another high point in his career, Stone said, was during the launch of STS 71, the first docking mission with Russian Space Station Mir, in 1995.
“There were some launch delays, which is kind of normal, finally they launch. It was Atlantis and finally they got in orbit and they had to wait a couple of days for orbit to phase in where Mir was and during that time they did what was called rendezvous tool checkout,” Stone said. “They turned on the long range radar to make sure everything is working. They also turned on the thrusters and the controls for the thrusters and make sure they were going to be able to fly in and do the approach. Then there was a brand new thing called a hand-held laser range finder, the HHL. They went to turn on the HHL and it didn’t turn on. They decided to change the batteries. They opened it up and there were no batteries.”
Stone said during the delays prior to launch, they had to unpack and re-pack the shuttle and during one of the delays the batteries didn’t get repacked.
“This thing didn’t take A batteries or D batteries. It was 14 volts,” Stone said.
Stone said they were able to utilize a piece of equipment that allowed voltage variations on the onboard output to whatever wire they needed.
“So, we made up some wires, figured all this stuff out, and sent it up to the crew, and since we had trained them so magnificently, they were able to do that procedure efficiently and in time in order to do the docking,” Stone said. “So they went to Mir, did the docking. We did that. We saved the whole mission. It was so exciting.”
Stone said he looks back on his career and only recalls how much fun he had.
“Texas and Houston will be words associated with space for a long, long time,” Stone said. “For all you young kids out there, go chase your dreams. There’s no reason you can’t go do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.