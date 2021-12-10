Raphael Clinic looking to expand services, donations sought

The biggest need at the Raphael Clinic in Kerrville is donations to pay for professional salaries, including their family nurse practitioner, registered nurses and pharmacy staff.
Because they have recently found some lower-cost alternatives for obtaining the drugs they can prescribe for patients, especially their diabetic patients, their drug budget is lower but still an important part of their financial affairs.
“We treat more than 250 diabetic patients, and supply their meters, test strips, medications and other supplies,” said Ken Zysko, administrator.
Their total approved budget for 2022 (by calendar year) is $605,000.
He said their budget last calendar year was about $616,000.
Zysko and his staff have sent out fundraising appeal letters nearly every year to area residents, asking for donations to cover the annual expenses.
That fundraising letter usually ended with the following, “I promise you that your donation will make a world of difference to those in our community who, without the Raphael Clinic, would be without health care. Raphael is not an alternative for those we serve; we are their only option to receive medical care.”
“In practical terms, the majority of the donations come in at the end of the year, often in December when people look at their charitable gifts.” Zysko said.
One of their greatest sources in the past has been people who did that, and Zysko can help prospective donors to set that up. People also can consider leaving a bequest or gift to the clinic in their wills.
They also get some ongoing help from foundations and endowments. The local hospital helps by performing lab work for clinic patients at low or reduced charges; and the local clinic is a partner with Methodist Healthcare Ministries in San Antonio.
“We operate on all private or foundation funding, but we don’t take money from any government sources,” Zysko said.
He said they couldn’t do what they do without the hours given by about a dozen volunteers.
What has changed in that department is that the number of volunteers in the clinic has decreased dramatically through 2019-21. They used to see more than 75 different volunteers offering their time and services and now that pool of unpaid workers has shrunk to about a dozen.
“Most work a half-day or one day per week. That helps, in addition to the work our paid personnel do here.”
He said they expect to provide about 3,000 patient visits by the end of December 2021. The clinic draws its patients from a seven-county area, Kerr plus Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Real and Kimble.
They serve adult patients age 19 or older. Zysko said a state program takes care of children under Medicaid.
His records show that in the current year, they provided almost 390 cardiac visits; about 950 diabetic visits; about 200 women’s health visits; and about 200 visits for psychiatric reasons.
“The balance have been respiratory, orthopedic, neurology and dermatology visits.”
Zysko said their patients can have up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline; and qualify for care if they are not insured.
He said those qualifications mean a patient is not signed up for Medicare, not registered VA, and has no private insurance.
The majority of their patients are between 36 and 59 years of age.
The majority of them have incomes of $10,000 or less, some of them a lot less. A very small percent of their registered patients earn more than $25,000 per year.
To qualify for the clinic’s free services, a new patient must show his or her W-2 forms from 2020. Or if the person didn’t work or can prove low income, he or she must show their W-2 form. To show earnings, they can show Medicaid or Social Security records.
Some people work but they are paid in cash. When that happens, the clinic asks for a letter from the person’s employer to show their earnings.
Drug costs
Zysko said drug costs – what the clinic has to pay to get the drugs to dispense to patients – have risen by high three figures to more than 1,000 percent over the last five to 10 years.
“Our drug costs have changed and gotten a lot better recently. We were able to find two new sources that lowered our costs. One is the ‘Patient Assistance Program’ that is financed by pharmaceutical companies. If a patient’s income is below the poverty level, some medications are provided free to the patient.
“Our other source for the past two or three years has been ‘Dispensary of Hope.’ Their medications are free to the patients, after that organization has gotten the medications in large quantities from the manufacturers. The clinic pays them a nominal monthly fee.”
Zysko said they expect the clinic’s total drug costs for 2022 to be down to about $25,000.
He said advances in the pharmaceutical industry have provided “packaging improvements,” including a “pen” loaded with multiple doses of insulin for diabetic patients.
And locally at the TSO and the Eye Associates offices, their eye doctors help Raphael Clinic diabetic patients by providing free eye exams and consulting in eye surgeries. Zysko said he and the staff are grateful that those eye clinics have been helping the Raphael Clinic this way since about mid-2019.
Wish list
Zysko has one big project on his “wish list” that his current budget won’t provide.
“We need a dental clinic here, to be available to our low-income patients, one that’s available more than once a year,” Zysko said. “This facility didn’t have room before. But we eliminated our paper files, and now we have huge open space including an extra exam room. And that could be a dental suite.”
He said they would like to offer patients dental cleanings, fillings and extractions as needed.
He showed the almost empty filing space that could now be repurposed for staff working space. And along the back hall is an empty exam room with utility connections, and an office next door, that could be combined to be a dental clinic.
Ways to donate
Area residents willing to help the Raphael Clinic in their annual fundraising can donate in any of three ways.
The first is to give online by PayPal on the clinic’s website at www.raphaelclinic.org.
The second is to visit the clinic at 1807 Water St. during clinic hours between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The third is to mail a contribution to the clinic at P.O. Box 291729, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Call Zysko at 895-4201 for more information, or to request help setting up a bequest in a will.
