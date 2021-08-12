COVID-19 vaccination details, locations detailed

Kerr County area residents who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 have multiple opportunities to do so locally, with at least two mass vaccination clinics planned and ongoing efforts being offered weekly.
Here is where you can easily obtain one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines:
• Peterson Urgent Care: Offering Johnson & Johnson, single dose vaccine, three times per week. The ongoing vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held every Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m., as well as every Saturday from 8-9 a.m. Appointments are preferred, but not mandatory. To make an appointment, call (830) 258-7373, Option 2.
• H-E-B Pharmacy: Offering all three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson), to schedule an appointment, visit www.vaccine.heb.com.
• Walgreen’s Pharmacy: Offering Pfizer vaccine daily, to schedule an appointment, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
• CVS Pharmacy: Offering Moderna vaccine, to schedule an appointment, visit www.cvs.com/ vaccine.
There are two Mass Vaccination Clinics planned by Kerrville ISD and Schreiner Unversity on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, respectively. Registration is required for each event:
• Kerrville ISD Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic will be administered by the Texas Military Department on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to people age 12 and older. The second dose will be provided on Sept. 4. To register for the event, visit www.kerrvilleisd.net.
• The Department of State Health Services will partner with Schreiner University to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all citizens ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountaineer Fitness Center on the campus of Schreiner University. To register, visit www. signupgenius.com/go/phr8-schreiner.
• Monday, Aug. 23: Kerr County is tentatively planning to host a vaccination clinic at the Hill County Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information will be released when finalized.
• Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday: Any veteran of the United States Armed Forces can receive their free vaccine at the Kerrville VA, in the recreation hall of the main building, on those days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
