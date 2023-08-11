Pursuit ends in multiple crashes, one injured

A pursuit that began in Gillespie County ended on Sidney Baker shortly before 3 p.m. in front of Antler Stadium.
The suspect is in custody after crashing into multiple vehicles before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Sidney Baker. Kerrville Fire Department crews are treating one patient reportedly with non life-threatening injuries.
More details will be reported when available.
