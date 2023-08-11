Pursuit ends in multiple crashes, one injured

Law enforcement officers from Gillespie County search the suspect's vehicle following a chase that ended in Kerrville in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker, in front of Antler Stadium.

A pursuit that began in Gillespie County ended on Sidney Baker shortly before 3 p.m. in front of Antler Stadium.

The suspect is in custody after crashing into multiple vehicles before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Sidney Baker. Kerrville Fire Department crews are treating one patient reportedly with non life-threatening injuries.

More details will be reported when available.

