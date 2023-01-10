Letz honored for 25 years of service at county awards luncheon

Thirty-three Kerr County employees were honored with service awards at the annual Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony hosted by the county at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in December. County Judge Rob Kelly presented the awards.
Recognized for 25 years of service to the county were Jose Gonzalez, a heavy equipment operator with the road and bridge department; Jesse Herrera, juvenile probation officer; and Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Twenty-year service pins were awarded to Shane Evans, county maintenance director; Kelly Hoffer, road and bridge department administrator; and three sheriff’s department deputies, Vince Isley, Amin Malek and Chris O’Keefe.
With 15 years of service to the county the honors went to Rosalie Castro and Tammy Marquardt from the district clerk’s office; Anita Van Klavern from the county clerk’s office; Carla Schuster, juvenile probation officer; and Justice of the Peace Pct 2 J. R. Hoyne. Also honored for 15 years of service were Michael Grinstead, HCYEC maintenence; Carl Arredondo, criminal investigator at the sheriff’s office; Rosie Garcia, SO patrol secretary; and Michael Wong from animal control.
Ten year awards were presented to agriculture extension agent Angela Fiedler; Jennifer Godwin from the district clerk’s office; David Chupp from the Kerr County Jail; plus Alex Monroe and Loammi Tejeda, sheriff’s deputies.
Five-year service awards were presented to Pct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew; Pct. 1 Constable Tommy Rodriguez; Barbara Hardaway from the district clerk’s office; Marcela Herrera, sheriff’s office dispatcher; jail employees Trevor Rainwater, Veronika Talavera and Jennifer Saul; SO Special Operations deputy Christopher Slaughter; and SO deputies Brenden Portan, Chris DeLuca and Eric Graham.
5-year Awards
• Harley Belew, Commissioner, Precinct 1;
• Christopher De Luca, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Investigator;
• Eric Graham, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Deputy;
• Barbara Hardaway, Deputy District Clerk;
• Maricela Herrera, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher;
• Brenden Portan, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy;
• Trevor Rainwater, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office corrections corporal
• Tomas Rodriguez, Constable Precinct 1;
• Jennifer Saul, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer;
• Christopher Slaughter, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division;
• Veronika Talavera, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office corrections clerk;
10-year Awards
• David Chupp, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office corrections corporal;
• Angela Fiedler, Ag Extnsion;
• Jennifer Godwin, Deputy District Clerk;
• Alexander Monroe, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant;
• Loammi Tejeda, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy;
• Carl Arredondo, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office CID captain;
• Rosalie Castro, Deputy District Clerk;
• Rosie Garcia, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol secretary;
• Michael Grinstead, Ag Barn maintenance;
• James Hoyne, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2;
• Tammra Marquart, Chief Deputy District Clerk;
• Carla Schuster, juvenile probation officer;
• Anita Van Klaveren, Chief Deputy County Clerk;
• Mike Wong, animal control officer;
• Harold Evans, mainenance director;
• Kelly HOffer, administrator Road & Bridge;
• Vincent Isley, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office aministrative deputy;
• Amin Malek, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol corporal;
• Christopher O’Keeffe, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol corporal;
25-year awards
• Jose Gonzalez, heavy equipment operator Road & Bridge;
• Jesse Herrera, juvenile probarion officer;
• Jonathan Letz, Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.