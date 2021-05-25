MOWW celebrates cadets, chapter milestones

On Tuesday, May 11, at the monthly meeting of Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, two local JROTC cadets were awarded the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit. Cadet Minh “Thomas” Nguyen of the Tivy High School Air Force JROTC, and Cadet Katherine Karr of the Fredericksburg High School Navy JROTC were presented with medals and citations at the chapter meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.
Cadet Nguyen was cited for his outstanding leadership and responsibility within the Corps of Cadets at Tivy HS. He is involved in not only the cadet administration of the AFJROTC program, but also in the Model Rocketry Club and a variety of community service projects.
Cadet Karr was also commended for her leadership role at the Fredericksburg HS NJROTC. Her excellent academic record, being a member of the National Honor Society, and many hours of community service during her time in the Corps of Cadets led to her being selected for the award.
Following the awards presentations, Cpt. Bennie Sanchez, USN (ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor at Fredericksburg High School gave a few remarks regarding the challenges his JROTC program has had to deal with in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed optimism that the cadets are up to the task to continue contributing to a successful program.
Col. Bobby Woods, USAF (ret), Senior Aerospace Science Instructor at Tivy High School expressed similar optimism about the future of his JROTC program. He emphasized that JROTC is not a military recruiting program, but rather an opportunity for any student up to the challenge to develop character, leadership, and service to others.
In other chapter business, Fredericksburg resident, Col. Harry Matthews, USAF (ret), who has been with Hill Country Chapter since its inception, helped celebrate the chapter’s 30th anniversary. Harry gave a brief overview of how the chapter started and some of its accomplishments over the past 30 years. Principal among the chapter’s service to the community is sponsoring high school students to a summer leadership conference. For many years the conferences were held aboard the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi. COVID-19 has taken its toll on participation in the program aboard the historic warship. Fortunately, an alternative site at Schreiner University will see a return of the Youth Leadership Conference this summer.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization. MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren. For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander Col. Norm Wells at 895-0788.
Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww.org.
