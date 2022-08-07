Work continuing on historic downtown Center Point park

Work continues on the historic park in downtown Center Point that began two decades ago under the leadership of Joe Armistead. The first item located in the park was the historic train depot that had been relocated and used as an office building in Boerne. Other items have been added to the park in recent years.
“My husband was raised in Center Point and a couple of years ago we decided we wanted to leave behind something in the community, so we got involved with the historical preservation,” said Susan Holloway. Holloway is the secretary of the Center Point Historical Preservation Association and her husband is president.
In early 2002 the owner of the old train depot contacted the historical preservation association about donating the building back to the city, to be restored for posterity. Joe Armistead went to work to find funding to move it to the park, and led the effort to make emergency repairs once the building returned to Center Point.
Because of the size of the building the roof had to be removed and a special routing for the truck that moved the building had to be completed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The building was carefully loaded on a flatbed truck and transported to the park.
Funding for the restoration of the old depot was slow to accumulate, but over the following years a new roof was added and a more permanent foundation was constructed. The outside of the building now has new paint, ADA accessibility has been added and some renovations to the interior have been completed.
Three historic dioramas that the Center Point Independent School District had have been moved to the lobby of the depot, and other items that have been donated are also located there.
“I love the train depot,” Holloway said. “Bob Barton, a Center Point contractor put together the paint project for the depot.”
Holloway said the depot interior still needs work but has several displays that she gathered together.
The displays honor the history of the Texas Rangers based in Center Point during frontier times and tells the story of the founding of Center Point (then called Zanzenburg) by Dr. Charles Ganahl who established the first post office in his home in the 1850s.
A building recently added to the historic park is believed to be the first permanent wood building and oldest business building in Center Point. The building was the old Jetton Barber Shop at one time, but most recently was operated as the Pecan Hut by Curtis Buckner on FM 480.
Buckner donated the building to the Center Point historical group with the understanding it would be moved from his property to the historic downtown park.
“We were pleased that a little more of Center Point history is being preserved and we hope to return the building to a restored barber shop when it is renovated,” Holloway said.
“My husband said even if he had to carry the building on his back, we’re moving it to the park. We don’t like talking about doing something forever, we want to do it.”
In April 2022, with the help of Ruben Casillas and Larrel Lackey, the relocation of the building was accomplished. The building came in two pieces and has already been reattached.
Earlier this year the historical association decided to build a replica of the Texas Rangers winter quarters cabin at a location in the park on Kelly St. Construction has begun with framing for the floor for the cabin. Holloway said their goal is to complete the cabin as part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers in 2023.
The Former Texas Rangers Foundation in Fredericksburg is partnering with the historical association to complete the cabin.
The Lackey family donated a vintage drilling rig to be placed in the historical park. It was used primarily for drilling holes for fence posts and preliminary work on water wells in the area.
“We found it on property that had just been sold and were told to take it,” Holloway said.
The Pafford House, in its original location facing Kelly, was built in 1904 or 1905 by two spinster sisters who lived there after their father died, and they sold property they owned on the river. The sisters owned a millinery shop (hats) and a ladies ready-to-wear and notions business in downtown Center Point and lived in the home, Holloway said.
A part of the house had to be demolished because it was in such bad condition, but Holloway hopes someone who is interested and has the resources will step forward and “help us save that charming little house.”
“We (the historic association) just are not equipped to take on such a big project,” she said. “We hope someone or a group will be willing to help. We only need about a dozen carpenters that are willing to do the work for nothing.”
One more addition added in recent years is the vintage drilling vehicle donated by the Lackey family. The truck is a converted World War II-era Dodge power wagon 6x6 (means it has six wheels and all six wheels drive the vehicle).
For information on ways to help in the restoration of the historic park, contact Susan Holloway at sbritt@sbcglobal.net or call Bill Holloway at (210) 275-9226.
