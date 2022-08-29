Getting ‘charged’ up around town

The future has arrived with the increase of the number of electric vehicles in our community. The Kerrville Public Utility Board has taken steps in recent years to get ready for the uptick in electric vehicles locally by installing charging stations in key areas of the community, targeted to tourism.
According to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation less than one percent of Texans owned electric cars as of May 31, which equates to just over 29,000 electric vehicles. That number has tripled since 2020.
KPUB has installed one Level 3 (fastest charging) and several Level 2 chargers around our community.
“We have several Level 2 dual charging stations where you can charge two vehicles at a time over a longer period of time,” said Richardo Berrios, distribution engineer for KPUB, “but only one of the Level 3 fast-charging stations where you can charge a vehicle in 30 minutes.”
Older vehicles are not able to charge at the Level 3 charger located at the Convention and Visitors Bureau on Sidney Baker. The cost is $4.80 per half hour. Most vehicles will charge in 30 minutes at that station but an additional 16 cents per minute is added if additional charge is needed.
“The reason for putting the fast charge station at the CVB is to allow people to go eat and then return to their vehicle that is fully charged,” Berrios added.
There are slower Level 2 chargers located around the county but older vehicles require a special adapter. New vehicles have a built-in adapter, Berrios explained.
The oldest Level 2 charging station in Kerrville is the one at the parking garage downtown which was installed in 2013.
As the popularity of the EV increases, more stations have been installed both for tourists and locals who want to use the EV stations to charge their vehicles prior to going on an out-of-town trip.
Currently Level 2 dual charging stations are located in the parking garage downtown on Clay St. near the Cancer Center on the first floor, Schreiner University, Point Theater in Ingram, Peterson Hospital (behind the main building), Riverside Nature Center, and at the Museum of Western Art.
Costs currently for charging at the slower Level 2 locations begin with $2.40 an hour for the first hour and four cents per minute ($2.44 an hour) afterwards with a minimum of one hour.
Berrios said one of the major issues they are having at the Level 2 chargers is that people are leaving their vehicle for a longer time and blocking the charging station from others who need to use it.
“They think it’s their parking spot. Sometimes they even leave them overnight,” Berrios said, “especially it’s been a problem at Schreiner University.”
Once the vehicle is charged the owner has a maximum of one hour to move it. Otherwise they will be charged $5 a minute afterwards.
Charger stations accept credit cards or a prepaid card from Charge Point online. The prepaid card costs $30 for 6 months of unlimited uses. For people who don’t like using personal credit cards or may be traveling, the pre-paid card is a good option.
“Customers are helping us maintain the EV charging stations and be sure they are working properly,” Berrios said.
He said KPUB expects to see a lot of new users as the federal push to convert to electric vehicles continues.
“We are hoping to install more stations around the county in the future,” Berrios said, “so we are searching for more locations.”
Persons wanting to locate EV charging stations around the state of Texas can log onto www.Charge Hub.com
Charge Hub is a tool, available in Texas only, that allows drivers to locate charging stations in a city whenever needed.
