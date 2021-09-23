Murr updates RWKC on legislative bills

State Representative Andrew Murr presented an overview of the recent state legislative sessions, regular and special, to the September gathering of the Republican Women Kerr County last Friday; and started his presentation with a reminder that his State Legislative District includes 12 counties and about 15,000 square miles.
He said in the recent 87th Regular Session in 2021 there were 10,117 bills introduced (4,671 in the House and 2,256 in the Senate, plus 3,190 House and Senate Resolutions). Of those, 6.533 bills were passed; and 21 vetoed, he said.
His overview of bills began with House Bill 5 “Broadband for Texans,” an issue he said was evident in his own home when his teenager had to do schooling virtually from their ranch. He said this bill expands services to rural and underserved areas of Texas.
Senate Bill 2 reforms the governance of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (its organization); and Senate Bill 3 makes multiple reforms to ensure Texas is prepared for future natural disasters (like the February ice storm).
HB 4 on “Telemedicine” expands tele-medical services eligible for reimbursement, including preventative health, case management, and physical therapy. Murr said he’s used this service himself during COVID restrictions; and this bill covers face-to-face services, audio-only and text-message services in certain cases.
HB 525 confirms religious organizations and their activities are essential at all times, including during a declared state of disaster. And Murr said related HB 1239 ensures no church/house of worship is “closed by government overreach.”
HB 1927 “2nd Amendment Constitutional Carry” or the “Firearm Carry Act” allows all law-abiding Texans age 21 and older to carry a holstered handgun for personal protection. Murr was a co-sponsor for this bill, and it was signed by the governor and became effective Sept. 1.
“All laws regarding safe gun practices remain in effect, and does not affect background checks to purchase guns,” Murr said, “And Texans will still be prohibited from carrying in certain areas.”
SB 8, the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” protects the lives of unborn children, Murr said, by prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected; this law ensured an unborn child is carried to the term of the woman’s pregnancy. Murr was a co-sponsor; and this became effective Sept. 1.
He said they also passed the “trigger bill” HB 1280 that would prohibit abortions 30 days following a U.S. Supreme Court reversal of “Roe vs. Wade” or Planned Parenthood vs. Casey; or if an amendment to the Constitution restores states’ authority to prohibit abortions.
Murr originated HB 3584, “Monument Protection,” that says historical markers, monuments and medallions installed by the Texas Historical Commission are the sole property of that Commission and can only be altered or removed by the commission.
“This bill insures our heritage and history can be honored for future generations,” he said. “The State Attorney General can act if one is removed without state permission.”
Budget breakdown
Murr discussed the Legislature’s consideration and approval of Senate Bill 1, the 2023-24 State Budget, saying the approved version has total spending of $248.6 billion for major areas of state government. Murr’s slide with a pie-chart also said this budget has spending levels remaining below population growth, plus inflation.
He said Health & Human Services, and Public and Higher Education, will get about two-thirds of that total. Other departments getting smaller amounts include Public Safety and Criminal Justice, Natural Resources, General Government, Business and Economic Development, Judiciary, Regulatory, the Legislature, and “General” departments.
“We budgeted $897.6 million to teacher retirement and health benefits to maintain insurance premiums and benefits for our retired teachers through TRS-Care, an increase of $39.5 million,” Murr said, “to shore up retired teachers.” And the RWKC audience applauded this news, that this increases the state’s contribution to the Teacher Retirement System. He also listed SB 7 that sends a 13th check to retired teachers, adding he personally supports giving them a COLS as a permanent “raise,”
Murr showed three photos of the Mason County Courthouse that was totally destroyed in early February by an intentionally set fire. He said the arsonist was a male who was scheduled to be in court in front of a judge in that building the next day; and chose to destroy the courthouse.
“We had court for him the next day,” Murr said. And they budgeted $6 million to help rebuild that courthouse in addition to the county’s insurance and community donations.
Border security
Murr said they budgeted more than $1 billion for border security, an increase over the last budget cycle.
“The majority of that funding goes to the 700 Texas National Guard members deployed, the DPS operations on the border, and ‘surge operations’ when added personnel are needed for border protection,” he said, noting that his own ranch/home is 113 miles from the Mexico border.
In addition:
• $301,007,231 directly to the Texas Military Department for added personnel for the next two years;
• $133,506,725 to the Department of Public Safety to support “Operation Lone Star” including $3.4 million to purchase added tactical marine unit vessels, and $17.9 million for new full-time added DPS employees;
• $273,700,000 to Department of Criminal Justice to fund correction security operations in Operation Lone Star;
• $1,020,290,860 to the Office of the Governor to assist with wall-building initiatives; training and support of prosecuting attorneys; and direct grants to counties adjacent to the Texas-Mexico border for added law enforcement needs.
“While the Biden administration turns its back on Texas, property is being destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled into communities throughout the state; law enforcement is having to redirect their resources; and county judges and mayors are facing skyrocketing expenses,” Murr said. “On June 16, Gov. Abbott announced Texas’ plan to build a border wall and provided a down payment of $250 million.”
Murr said Abbott also announced a donation page – www.borderwall. texas.gov – where anyone can voluntarily donate to that construction.
Farm Animal Liability Act
Murr said he was particularly proud of his HB 365 titled “Farm Animal Liability Act.” He said it expands the scope of liability limitation to include “routine/customary activities on a farm, the handling and managing of farm animals, and ranching activities.” He said this bill would also further extend liability protections to routine management of farm and ranch livestock.
He said there’s a new specific sign as a public notice for this, that a farm animal professional or farm owner or lessee must post to warn others about what the sign calls “inherent risks of farm animal activities.”
Murr noted, to some audience laughter, that it shouldn’t surprise anyone that ranchers don’t like being called farmers, but both businesses are defined together under this House Bill.
He also outlined SB 1245 on the Farm and Ranch Survey.
Two other required posted signs that protect especially rural landowners, he said, are “No Trespassing” and a newer “Ag Tourism” sign as appropriate.
Unfinished business
Murr outlined HB 59 which he said “abolishes Independent School District maintenance and operations property taxes beginning with the 2024 calendar year.” It would create a “joint interim committee on the elimination of those taxes to study the feasibility of funding public education through state-imposed consumption taxes.”
Murr showed a pie chart titled “Average Property Taxes Across Texas” and asked the RWK audience – jokingly – if they were ready to pay their taxes. The chart said school districts collect 58.87 percent of each Texas taxpayer’s taxes, on average, compared to 16.57 percent to municipalities, 16.35 percent to counties, and 13.21 percent to special purpose districts.
His “fiscal note” tallied this at $62,004,766,740.
Murr said this bill passed out the House committee on Ways and Means, and went on the General Calendar.
Murr listed his HB 291 that would establish industry standards for sand/gravel operators with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The goal is restoration re-grading and re-vegetating affected land.
This one had a hearing, but was left pending in the Environmental Regulation Committee.
Murr also listed HB 2428 that would ensure chief property appraisers take into account the effect that government-imposed zones for Chronic Wasting Disease and other diseases has on possible net income profit from the land. He said this bill passed in the House and was put on the Senate’s “Local and Uncontested Calendar.”
Special sessions
He discussed this year’s Special Sessions, saying the rules are, the Governor calls them, determines the agenda; and each lasts 30 days. “They have to be attended by at least 100 members.” He discussed mandatory attendance and the “Quorum Break” by the Democratic members; and noted he had his new baby with him in the Capitol, on “baby duty” some days.
On SB 1, the Election Integrity bill, Murr said they had 36 hours of committee hearings and debates; and that once it passed, outside media coverage has gone away and the Texas provisions will be a model used around the country.
He said the third special session will focus on “redistricting;” and reminded them Texas will get two added legislative districts because of the 2020 U.S. Census.
“My 12 counties are short of population, to be equal. We have more livestock than people,” he said. “I need 30,000 more people. And each Senatorial District needs to have 900,000 people. There’s a rule about not breaking county lines in redistricting, that protects rural districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.