KCVB blood drive an emotional effort

Yesterday’s blood drive hosted by the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau was sparked by connection between the Uvalde school tragedy and CVB Communications Coordinator Leslie Jones.
Jones, a Uvalde native, attended Robb Elementary School her fourth-grade year and the recent mass shooting event at the school has touched her deeply.
Her parents and other family and friends still live in Uvalde. Jones went to Schreiner University and graduated in 2006. She has worked for the CVB for several years.
“I knew quite a few people involved in the Robb Elementary tragedy,” Jones said.
One victim, Makenna Elrod was especially close to Jones’ family. Her father worked for Jones’ father in the welding shop he owned in Uvalde.
“A lot of the children who died were the children of people I went to high school with,” she said.
Jones said she has gone to Uvalde on weekends since the May 24 mass shooting to pay her respects to the families and has personally donated funds to the account designated to help the families of the victims.
“There were generations of us who grew up in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary. At the time I went there it was only a fourth-grade campus. Later they moved other grades to the campus.”
Jones said as soon as she saw the calls for blood donations she decided she had to do something to help. She called Lisa Winters at Peterson Health and Lisa directed her to the person to contact at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio to set up a date for a blood drive.
“I had the support of my boss Julie Davis, the president and CEO of CVB, so my idea to host a blood drive became a reality.”
Jones had previously partnered with Danielle Lang, owner of Sweet Dee and Toe Tattoo shop on Water Street to host a car wash, dog wash and bake sale on the one month anniversary of the tragedy. That fundraiser raised $3,500 which was sent to the First State Bank in Uvalde where the donations are being managed.
“I hold Uvalde very dear to my heart,” Jones said. “It’s a small little place. A beautiful community. Though I don’t live there anymore, my heart is always there.”
