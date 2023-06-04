Bowers mulls the future of foster care

May is National Foster Care Month, and right in Kerr County’s own backyard is Hill Country Youth Ranch, an Ingram-based nonprofit charitable corporation licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that serves youth in foster care by offering residential treatment for trauma sufferers, family care for stabilized youth, transitional living and alumni support.
According to HCYR Board President Brian Bowers, the face of Texas foster care is changing — and regardless of those changes, HCYR “will always show up to take care of children.”
Bowers assumed the board president role at the beginning of 2023, stepping into the shoes of Judy Wilson, who previously served as board president.
“I am honored to serve in this capacity,” he said. “We have a great board in place and I am just one of 12 board members who contribute to this great cause.”
Hill Country Youth Ranch offers an individualized approach to taking care of traumatized children, he said, and a full continuum of services.
“The HCYR program is structured to emphasize a long-term relationship with adults who can, in time, take the place of the absent parent or family figures, and come to serve as a support system that goes back far enough into a child’s personal history so that he is not continually introducing himself to strangers,” Bowers explained.
At HCYR, programs are often created to meet the needs of individual children and facilitators keep a close eye on foster children’s innate talents and interests, he said.
“We believe that gift enhancement and healing go hand in hand,” Bowers added.
Many children placed at HCYR have already experienced multiple placements – as many as 11 in five years, he said, or a new home every six months.
“Frequent moves between foster homes and schools causes disruptions in every aspect of their lives,” he noted. “HCYR provides continuity of care … (Foster youth) can remain at HCYR until 21 or (moving) to our transitional living program for young adults.”
HCYR also offers mentorship, scholarships, emergency grants and residential programs to young adults who have aged out of the program.
Bowers said he hopes to raise awareness of the high demand to help children in situations that force them to be removed from their home. As of 2021, there were nearly 30,000 children in foster care in the state of Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“There is a great need to support these children in the state of Texas,” Bowers said. “I don’t think people realize the need that is here.”
One misconception Bowers feels many have about foster care is that children should “be grateful” that they have been removed from harmful situations. But children experience extreme loss and trauma when placed in foster care, he explained.
“Children don’t have the ability to grieve their losses and often don’t know where they’re from,” he said. “They are often looked at as ‘troubled’ when they are just acting out of their sadness and anger.”
Bowers said he views his role as fundamentally one of service.
“Christians are called to serve and care for those who cannot care for themselves,” he said. “We are called to act. By doing God’s will, we are effecting change. As a parent and an administrator, I take pride in the fact that I get to be part of their lives regardless of the time they spend with us … We get to experience life with kids who were never set up for success. I get the privilege of knowing them and prayerfully helping them reach their potential.”
HCYR raises up to 100 children and youth at any given time, and always has needs, Bowers said. Individuals can sign up as monthly givers or donate items needed for children and homes.
“(We also) have an amazing thrift store that could always use some help,” he said.
Those interested in learning more can visit www.youth-ranch.org or follow Hill Country Youth Ranch on its social media platforms.
The public is invited to participate in the in the Summer Open House Series, scheduled May through September at the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
As the warmer months approach, HCYR opens its doors and invites the public to its upcoming Open Houses at its Ingram HCYR campus. From April to September, HCYR will be hosting tours and informational sessions for the local community to learn more about the work done at The Ranch.
Visitors, potential volunteers and advocates will have the chance to tour facilities, meet staff and learn more about programs and services.
