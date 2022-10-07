Annex move is a temporary solution

Editor’s Note: Proposition A on the upcoming Nov. 8 Kerr County Bond Election includes the construction of a new West Kerr Annex to house the offices of Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Constable, Early Voting, and the West Kerr Tax Office. For more details on the entire proposed bond go to the website: kerrcountybond.org
The relocated West Kerr County Annex officially opened for business on Monday in its new temporary location in the former Ingram ISD administration building on College Street. The office was moved after the county negotiated a three-year lease with the school district to provide the space until a permanent annex can be built.
Rising rent and lack of space were the two primary reasons for relocating the offices last week to the IISD facility and provides a three-year window to allow for construction of the new annex.
“The most recent West Kerr Annex situation was unsustainable, inadequate and we couldn’t even properly lock up a building that had criminal records inside. We could not stay where we were,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Kelly said the lease for the IISD was the temporary answer to correct the immediate situation.
“What we have is a temporary solution. Hopefully we will be able to stay there until we complete the new facility,” Kelly added.
The temporary location houses the courtroom and office for the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Constable, the West Kerr Tax Office and several offices for use by Kerr County sheriff’s deputies when conducting business in the western part of the county.
“I hope people who will be coming to the temporary location on College Street to early vote this month will take time to visit the constable and tax office and JP office area where they are now located,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Don Harris said.
Proposed new annex
The proposed new county annex in Pct. 4 is part of the $13.65 million Proposition A on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. When the bond passes, the state-of-the-art new building will be built on just over an acre of land already owned by the county at the corner of Hwy 39 and Tomahawk Trail, adjacent to the Ingram Tom Moore High School campus.
The new 6,000 sq. ft. facility will have almost 30 parking spaces, including full ADA accessibility in the parking area and the building. Parking and ADA access at the several previous locations of the offices along TX 27 in Ingram has been a constant problem on court days, during tax season and while early voting.
“The new building will provide space for the sheriff’s department, in addition to the other offices that we already have, and provide a higher level of service for all county residents. Deputies will be able to spend more time in Pct. 4 instead of having to drive back across town to do reports or investigate crimes,” said Commissioner Harris.
Harris said having three entrances to the new building will also provide more safety and convenience to employees as well as residents who come there to conduct business. The building will have separate entrances for the tax office, constable, JP court and jury room and a dedicated entrance for sheriff’s office personnel.
The new annex on Hwy. 39 will also have a lobby for visitors with a waiting area, a full-size courtroom and jury room, and a designated area in the back of the building for future expansion.
Judge Kelly said that county voters will hopefully look at the big picture as they make a decision on how to vote on all of the three bond proposals. A five-member committee was set up in 2019 to study the county facilities and report back to the commissioners’ court suggestions for solving problems.
The COVID 19 shutdown and then restrictions disrupted the schedule originally set by county leaders for an earlier bond election. Kelly said they were not ready to go to the public in 2021 because they had more work to do on the proposals.
“We have been good stewards of the taxpayers money. We’ve worked on this for three years. We earlier purchased property on Hwy. 39 for the new annex and the 16-acre property on Spur 100 for the new animal control services facility and climate-controlled storage.”
The bond does not include any purchase of property by the county and does not include any changes or demolition of any historic or current county-owned property. Kelly said the Spur 100 property also gives the county “room to grow” for another 25 years.
“What we are proposing in the bond issue are facility needs for the county to carry us forward into the future. In my opinion, this is the best opportunity we have to control the costs. If the bond issue does not pass this November, the issues won’t go away. If we have to come back a second time the cost will go up, maybe two or three times more,” Kelly added.
Early voting will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center/ Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy 27 in Kerrville and at the new temporary West Kerr Annex on College Street in Ingram. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4, plus an additional time will be provided on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
The color of the current Texas Voter Registration card is blue. Your voter residence is listed on the left side and the list of offices that you are eligible to vote for is in the boxes to the right side. Registered voters in Pct. 1 and 4 need to check their voter card to be sure you note changes the two precincts after redistricting based on the 2020 census. Some voters moved from Pct. 4 into Pct. 1 and some Pct. 1 voters were moved to Pct. 4.
Any questions about voter registration or voting issues can be directed to the Kerr County Elections Offices at (830) 792-2242. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
