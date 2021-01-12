Seifert named HCMG ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Hill Country Master Gardeners installed officers for 2021 and recognized Chris Seifert as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year at the organization’s recent Christmas luncheon.
“Chris has been involved since our founding in 2008,” stated last year’s Volunteer of the Year recipient, Jackie Skinner. “Chris is a past president, often assisted at the Riverside Nature Center Field Day projects and is a creative and enthusiastic instructor on a variety of gardening topics. She currently serves as the Committee Chair of our project at the Coming King Sculpture Garden, and also devotes time to the Glory Community Garden, both in Kerrville. In fact, she has logged over 300 volunteer hours during this year alone. She is well-loved for her sweet disposition and kind willingness to help and teach.”
Nominations for Volunteer of the Year are solicited annually from members of the Hill Country Master Gardeners. The award recognizes a member whose unselfish and dedicated service has made a significant difference for the membership as well as the communities served by the organization.
New officers for 2021 are Anne Brown, president; Patti Schlessiger, vice president; Jackie Connelly, treasurer; and Donna Nutt, secretary.
Recently retired Kerr County Extension Agent Roy Walston was also recognized at the luncheon for his years of service and assistance to the HCMG program.
The Hill Country Master Gardeners help the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service meet the horticultural needs of the community. In return for this service, Master Gardeners gain extensive knowledge which is shared with the public while enjoying the camaraderie of other gardeners. The type of service provided by the HCMG varies according to community needs and seasons of the year.
More information can be found at hillcountrymastergardeners.org.
