Citizens again demand ARPA funds be sent back to D.C.

Kerr County Commissioners went another round Monday with area citizens with so far totally negative comments about the American Rescue Plan Act funding and recommendations.
The agenda listed three items early in the meeting, the first saying, “Presentation regarding the results from community survey regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funding and recommendations,” presented by Interim Grant Administrator Rosa Lavender.
The second said, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action to prohibit spending any ARPA funding without court approval,” presented by Commissioner Don Harris. Beck Gipson was absent from this meeting.
And the third said, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action to determine if the ARPA funding should be sent back to the Federal Government,” presented by Commissioner Harley Belew.
Citizen comments were allowed, and a long list of speakers signed up. As a long list was expected, the court had arranged for a video screen and extra seating in a second-floor district courtroom. Speakers were called by deputies by threes and fours to go downstairs to speak, in turn.
The result was the same as before – “don’t spend any of it, we don’t need it, send it back!”
First Lavender reported community survey results. Out of about 30,000 registered voters in Kerr County, she got 181 completed surveys returned. Of those, she said, 105 people said to keep the money, and 75 said to send it back. (The waiting speakers upstairs audibly reacted as not believing this one.)
Lavender said they chose preferred categories to spend it on: public health/COVID expenses, 42 people; medical expenses and economic impact to nonprofessional victims, 41 people; public resources, 28 people; congregate settings, 19 people; road repairs, three people; and public housing, 2 people.
She warned those numbers don’t add up to 181 because, though they were asked to choose and rank three, some marked more and some less or none.
Lavender recommended setting a later deadline of Feb. 15 (not Dec. 31) for any applications for projects. Also she recommended no decisions be made until the federal funding court cases finish and legislation is final; and they consider requiring a “performance bond” from each recipient organization, to cover the court if the money isn’t used properly.
Harris said on prohibiting funding without court approval, the federal compliance requirements bother him most. “I oppose most mandates. And if I had to vote today, it would be to send it back,” he said, and moved to approve this.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked the president of GrantWorks, attending Monday, about the “vaccine mandate.” And his response was, this county would not be required to comply with any such mandate. “GrantWorks itself would have to comply with any vaccine mandates, with 100-plus employees,” he said.
This item passed 4-0.
The second ARPA item involved the citizen speakers and comments lasted until 11 a.m. with all speakers of the opinion – with varying bluntness – that ARPA funding should be returned to Washington, D.C.
Belew called the national administration “untrustworthy” and said the contract is too open-ended, with possible future demands. The funds can be used for infrastructure, but there also could be a future executive order. “And if the feds want it back, my constituents would be on the hook for that. Vendors would be affected, so would nonprofits. I don’t want to enter a contract with the federal government, I’m so distrustful of them.”
Letz said many things are “mandated” in the contract. This is different because it’s a federal order. But he’s recommended use of funds – ARPA or others – for a new radio system for the Sheriff’s Office. If there’s federal clawback, he said, they can issue a county certificate of obligation to pay it off.
Harris said he agreed with Belew and with some of Letz’ comments. Harley said he still sees a difference between grants and “funding.”
Kelly said the deadline to obligate ARPA funds is 34 months away and asked, “What’s the hurry?” He added he’s comfortable with decisions of the Fifth Circuit Court; and more confident than ever before about the Supreme Court. And he said differences might be made at the polls in the 2022 mid-term elections.
“Keep the money here under this court’s control; and don’t do anything without the court’s approval … dig in, see it through to the end, and decide Dec. 31, 2024.”
That didn’t sit well with citizens waiting to speak to the court.
Citizen comments
One woman noted the contract includes “compliance with applicable laws” and cited a section requiring COVID vaccines. She said Gov. Abbot’s vaccination orders would be superseded by federal tyranny. “Please send it back now!”
A man asked for a second public forum, held after 5 p.m. in a location larger than the Youth Event Center. He cited “so many strings, very dangerous” saying, “it only takes one in noncompliance to screw all of us. Send the money back.”
Others cited loss of sovereignty, and said it was crazy to wait for the Supreme Court to make it more palatable. They called the No. 35.9 compliance section a trap. One quoted Biden saying the ARPA law is a path to vaccinating all America.
Another man told commissioners, “I’m here to tell you that me, myself personally, will not be mandated by anybody out of Washington. I’m a Texan. I want you all to make the right decisions here. That’s why we put you here, and if something comes down from Washington, guys, man, you live in the county, too. These people know where you live. Man, look what happened to Stalin. It’s not a threat, Sheriff, that’s not a threat. That’s a warning.”
Another woman said they don’t want more federal mandates. She “put all the commissioners on notice, if you use this money, I will file claims on you to recover it.”
A man said the temptation would be too great to have the money here. “We can’t afford to make a mistake with it.” Another said, “Kerr residents don’t need the money or COVID vaccine jammed down our throats.”
They all want it sent back, that “it’s taxpayer money, not free money;” and “Texans can take care of Texas.” They said if it’s held here, current commissioners (a “conservative county with conservative values”) can’t guarantee the same decision will be made later; and if spent, sets a precedent for higher spending.
One woman compared it to a golden credit card arriving in the mail, signed, “Love, Satan.”
Another threatened to collect signature for affidavits making county officials personally responsible for all the money spent.
Another quoted, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is;” And more than one cited “feared words” – “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” One called Supreme Court justices “Communists;” and another said citizens’ rights could be lost, especially under ARPA’s language that “the feds can change the terms and conditions as needed.” And another called ARPA a “Trojan horse.”
Another man said he moved here from Colorado recently and “expected Texas to ‘man up more’.”
Finally, Belew moved to send the ARPA funds back to Washington. But he got no second to his motion. And among the citizens watching, people said, “Man up, Don!” and called Kelly, Letz and Harris “cowards” while another said, “He’s not going to get re-elected.”
Public access,
Animal Services
Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens announced to commissioners that after a long period of the ACS being closed to the public except by appointment, that facility is being reopened to public visitors.
Potential visitors are still advised to call the ACS office prior to trying to visit, to get further instructions and current hours.
New grants administrator
Commissioners announced Noel Putnam of Hunt has been selected as the new fulltime “grants administrator” for Kerr County.
She didn’t attend Monday, as she is still working in Hunt. But she was offered the job earlier in November and accepted. She officially takes over from interim grants director Rosa Lavender about Dec. 1.
Kelly got confirmation from the other commissioners that they would propose names of board members for the newly authorized Emergency Services Districts 3 and 4.
No lists were ready on Monday but will be presented in a future meeting.
Pet food collection, Dec. 4-5
Karen Guerriero and Brenda Hughes represented the local Pets Alive organization to ask commissioners to use the courthouse grounds on Dec. 4 and 5 for a pet food collection drive to benefit Kerr County pet owners.
Commissioners consented for the public event to be held that day 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Divide VFD contract
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a new contract between the county and the Divide Volunteer Fire Department.
Veterans Advisory
Committee report
Gary Noller gave the quarterly report from the Kerr County Veterans Advisory Committee to the commissioners. This group advises and assists the Veteran Services Officers in the courthouse with their assigned task of aiding veterans and their families, as needed.
VSO Marty Mistretta has been on Air Force Reserve active duty for some months; and Jenna Sanchez has been filling in at that office as best she can in the meantime.
Noller reported Sanchez has filed number of requests and veterans’ reports, but Noller said delays nationally may have created unfinished business for some.
He said Mistretta checks with her partner and the advisory committee periodically.
He noted the Veterans Day observance at the courthouse; and asked again that the county examine the possibility of arranging sidewalks on State Highway 27 east and nearby for the accessibility of veterans/residents at the VA Medical Center who want to walk or ride scooters to Flat Rock Park and the Mini-Mart.
Vest carrier donation
The company Point Blank offered to donate a “vest carrier” to the Precinct 3 Constable; and the County Auditor’s office asked the commissioners for their agreement to accept that donation. They said yes.
The receipt in the agenda calls the vest a nylon “Body Armor Carrier.”
Law Book donation
Commissioners also, after a short discussion, agreed with District Clerk Dawn Lantz to accept an offered donation of law books from retired attorney Mark Morrison, and his request to add the books to the county’s Law Library.
They asked her how many books she was talking about and if she had verified that they were not duplications of volumes they already have.
Lantz said she already checked and the approximately 20 gifted books were about many different records of “case law” and there were not duplications of the current holdings.
‘Shop Local’ program, QR code
Marvin Willis made a presentation to the court asking support of an “Automated ‘Shop Local’ Program,” public use of a large posted QR Code in Kerrville businesses.
Willis displayed a sample of the QR symbol and said it creates an automated way for potential shoppers to locate and identify stores, restaurants and other sites they might want to know more about and spread the word. He said he already has a number of the codes distributed around this area.
Commissioners listened but didn’t vote or agree to any support or partnership.
In other money matters, commissioners approved a renewed bond for Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, for $100,000; and considered action to set a starting salary for a fulltime investigator to replace the current investigator in 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke’s office.
