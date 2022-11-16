Increasing security

An increase in physical and verbal assaults against healthcare workers has prompted Peterson Health administrators to implement a host of new safety and security features at Peterson Regional Medical Center, in hopes of protecting staff and curbing the steady rise in incidents.
“We’ve seen a trend nationally of increased violence against healthcare workers,” Edmondson said. “We’re not immune to that and have seen the increase locally as well.”
Quoting from statistics compiled by the American Hospital Association, Edmondson said the uptick in the trend of violence is concerning.
“Recent studies, for example, indicate that 44 percent of nurses nationwide have reported experiencing physical violence and 68 percent reported experiencing verbal abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Edmondson said. “Currently, according to new data released by Press Ganey, two nurses are assaulted each hour, on average. That translates to roughly 57 assaults per day, 1,739 assaults per month and 5,217 assaults per quarter.”
Peterson Health registered nurses April Conner and Lisa King both work in the PRMC emergency room and say the data holds true in Kerrville as well.
Conner was assaulted by a female patient so drastically that she suffered a black eye and had to be treated with steri-strips to close the wound above her eye.
“The patient came in saying that everyone was out to get her,” Conner said. “At first, I thought maybe she was being taken advantage of.”
But further interaction with the patient revealed differently, Conner said. “She was at the desk calling the police. We had medicated her, but she is screaming. We were trying to get her back to her room,” Conner said. “She took the phone and just started striking me in the face with it.”
Conner said extra security had already been called in, but could not stop the attack, since it happened so fast.
“It happened in seconds,” Conner said. “She just didn’t understand that we were trying to get her back to a safe place for her.”
Despite the assault, Conner finished out her shift.
“They glued my eye back together and examined me,” Conner said. “We still had patients to care for and I finished my shift.”
Conner said when she returned home after her shift at the hospital, she was greeted by her husband, who was asking how her day went.
“Then, when he saw the black eye, he was like ‘What happened to you’,” Conner said. “I just joked with him and told him it was my first fight and I lost.”
While she has nine years experience as a PRMC ER nurse, Conner said she has changed how she approaches patients and became more aware of her surroundings.
“I always make sure that I have a way to get out,” Conner said. “If we have someone I can tell is agitated, I will bring another nurse in there with me.”
King also suffered a black eye due to a physical assault.
“My experience has also taught me to always be aware of my surroundings,” King said. “Not just where I am, but all of the limbs of my patients have … two arms, two legs.”
Any brief distraction could be the moment a nurse will be injured, King said, which is exactly what happened to her when trying to medicate an agitated patient.
“We were medicating the patient. I was on one side holding the patient’s arm, because someone else was on the other side and they were medicating and they didn’t have a hold of the patient’s arm,” King said. “This was a patient we have had multiple times and he is like this often. I was very aware that I needed to be very careful, because people get hurt around him.”
Because of the known danger for injury, King said multiple nurses were in the room, including a third person at the foot of the bed.
“That person was standing too close to the patient’s feet and I just turned to tell that person to put their hands out over the patient’s feet to protect them when the fist came at me,” King said. “I didn’t even see it coming, because I was turned to warn that person.”
King also suffered a black eye from the incident, but said she was so upset with herself, because she knew better.
“I looked away for half a second,” King said.
Both King and Conner say these incidents are not uncommon in the ER.
“We have all been bitten or cursed at or physically assaulted in one way or another,” King said. “But, we will still return to the job, because our patients still need our care and this is what we signed up for.”
Edmondson said emergency room nurses around the nation feel that this problem has been ongoing for years, but the violence is expanding to other areas of the hospital as well.
“We’ve talked about it and addressed it, but it is has escalated to another level and it is trickling in to other areas of the hospital,” Edmondson said. “The ER is one of the most stressful environments that patients go to, due to the intensity of care provided at that level. Patients arrive in a heightened state of anxiety and stress.”
While studies show most assaults do occur in emergency departments of hospitals, including PRMC, the violence has indeed spread to other areas of healthcare within the hospital, Edmondson said.
In fact, in September, a 24-year-old registered nurse was strangled by a patient she was caring for who had been admitted to the PRMC on the floor she was working.
“Most of the assailants are patients, but there are times family members, co-workers, visitors and intruders pose a risk and cause violence as well,” Edmondson said. “For the purposes of analysis, an assault is defined as an any encounter involving forcible, unwanted physical or sexual contact, regardless of who carries out the assault and regardless of whether there is intent to harm. Accidental contact is not considered assault.”
With the danger increasing toward staff, Edmondson said he and the Peterson Health Safety Environment Committee have worked on a plan to implement new safety and security features within the hospital.
“We’ve been working on this for more than six months,” Edmondson said. “And, the community will soon begin seeing these changes that will help keep our employees safe, our facilities safe and our visitors safe. We’ve done some of the recommendations from the committee already and we’re looking at doing others.”
Edmondson said future plans include installing bulletproof glass in the emergency room and registration areas, third party training for staff on de-escalation and self defense, as well as increasing security staff around the hospital.
“We have security 24/7, but we may add additional security to add more bodies on the premises,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Peterson Health will also be adding more “panic buttons” in public spaces for staff to use when the threat of violence is present, as well as adding more controlled access areas that will limit the public from entering certain areas.
The first step occurred last week, when signage was installed throughout the hospital reminding patients and visitors that disruptive or aggressive behavior will not be tolerated.
“It’s an effort on our part to remind our citizens to lift up our healthcare workers and respect them,” Edmondson said. “So that we have the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in the future to take care of our community.”
Edmondson said he is hoping state and federal legislators will pass a bill to protect healthcare workers from violence.
“A few months ago, they introduced a bill that said we need our healthcare workers protected like our flight attendants are protected,” Edmondson said. “They need the same power, or teeth, from a legal standpoint, for repercussions for people who assault healthcare workers.”
Edmondson said he was disappointed to see the bill be set aside for now.
“But, people are talking about it more and that is what our goal is,” Edmondson said. “To bring awareness to the ongoing problem.”
As for the new safety and security features planned for PRMC, both Conner and King say they welcome any help and are excited for the proposed self-defense training.
