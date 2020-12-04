Raphael Clinic provides community care

Ken Zysko and the board of the Raphael Community Free Clinic recently sent out their annual fundraising request to area citizens, to support next year’s budget to provide healthcare for qualified low income, uninsured adults in Kerr and six surrounding counties.
Zysko said in addition to the monetary support from the public, at Thanksgiving the National Honor Society students at Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School have a toy drive to benefit the children of patients at the Raphael Clinic. And some adult volunteers shop for children’s clothing during the year to add to the collection.
The OLH students have been collecting toys for the clinic, and planned to deliver them to the clinic last Monday.
While COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, Zysko said they still treat only adult patients, but some of them bring children with them to their appointments.
“When the parent is done with their appointment, the children are allowed to go into our conference room and pick out clothing, and a toy, until we close for the Christmas holiday,” Zysko said.
He said the OLH students have done this project for at least the last four years.
Treatments under COVID
Zysko said when the virus struck in February and March, they closed the entire clinic for two weeks, to organize care for all other medical problems they continue to treat.
For their physical space in the building at 1807 Water St., Zysko said they’ve historically had one big waiting room. Now at their front glassed-in entry, every person’s temperature is taken and they are asked the list of 10 symptom questions, and sign in before being escorted to an exam room for their appointment.
Zysko said to separate the patients who need to see a doctor or nurse from those who coming only to pick up pre-approved medications, they are storing medications in a different portion of the building.
When a patient comes to pick up medications, he or she gives their name at the door and is given their medication without coming into the clinic.
They’ve had no patients he knows of who, in addition to their ongoing medical problems, also were confirmed to get the virus.
Zysko said, “We recently had two patients who got COVID symptoms; and called the clinic to cancel appointments because they were quarantining themselves. And I think we’re seeing less than the usual number of patients, from fear of the virus.
“A lot of our volunteers excused themselves from coming because of age and the virus. Now we need more volunteers, especially bilingual volunteers for clerical office functions.”
Their volunteer numbers are down from about 48 in previous years, and Zysko said most of those currently volunteering give a morning or afternoon per week at the clinic.
He said they also have had medical providers volunteer from time to time; and any area retired physicians who could work one half-day per week should call to set an appointment to talk to him.
But, he said, they are still holding to clinic hours of 8 a.m. noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and still providing free services and medications to qualified patients. And they also are registering new patients who qualify.
He said potential patients can find and complete the application paperwork online through the clinic website; or get a paper application at the front desk.
Zysko said the vision of the Raphael Clinic, which opened in August 1997, is to leave no working-poor, uninsured adult in Kerrville and the surrounding areas without free primary healthcare, mental healthcare, and medications.
They partner with New Hope Counseling, and with eye doctors at TSO and at Eye Associates of San Antonio. Diabetes patients especially need this care, Zysko said.
Most of their patient visits are diabetics who come regularly; followed in numbers by hypertension and heart issue patients, evaluations of new patients or follow-up visits, and well-woman care. The majority of their patients are ages 36 to 59; and the majority of their incomes are $20,000 per year and below.
Mission Statement
Their mission statement says, “Our mission is to improve the healthcare and quality of life for qualified low-income, uninsured adults of Kerr and the surrounding counties by providing free physical and mental healthcare, medications, and health education in a Christian environment that promotes a patient-centered culturally sensitive healthcare model.”
The clinic does not seek or receive any city, state or federal funding.
Preparing 2021 budget
Zysko said the total for their proposed 2021 budget is $615,000.
They give patients age 18 and older free care and medications, so a portion of the budget goes to purchase of the drugs those patients need, many of them the medications needed for diabetic patients.
“I found other organizations that help provide medications to free clinic, so we could reduce our drug budget to $50,000,” he said.
That is a reduction from about $80,000 in 2019.
They still treat about 250 diabetic patients and supply their meters, test strips, medications and other supplies.
The clinic’s next biggest expense is professional salaries, including one fulltime and one halftime family practicioner, registered nurses and pharmacy staff.
They also get some ongoing help from foundations and endowments, he said; and Peterson Health helps by performing medical tests at reduced or low charges. The Raphael Clinic also is a partner with Methodist Healthcare Ministries in San Antonio.
How to make a donation
Zysko and the clinic board will accept any cash donations area residents choose to give.
People also can give a gift via a charge card by providing their card number, expiration date, security code and the name on the card. The clinic accepts gifts this way through American Express, Visa, MasterCard and Discover.
Checks should be made payable to “Raphael Community Free Clinic” and can be sent via mail to P.O. Box 291729, Kerrville, TX 78029-1729.
The organization brochure says $120 pays for a two- to four-week supply of glucose test strips for one diabetic patient. A donation of $300 pays for antibiotic stock for 16 patients with infections. A gift of $1,000 equals 25 doses of preventative Tetanus vaccines for adult patients. A $2,000 donation pays for a six-month supply of cholesterol tests for new and return patients. A gift of $3,500 pays for a weekly supply of insulin for 150 diabetic patients.
Michael Douville is president of the clinic board of directors, serving presently with Raymond Hardee, Mirta Linda Gonzalez, John Windlinger, Dr. Sandra Garred, Patsy Hodges, Bill Matthews, Ruth Bauer, Jeff Sirianni and Zysko. There is a separate endowment and a five-member board to make related decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.