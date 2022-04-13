Easter events abound this weekend

There will be no shortage of Easter activities this weekend, with the highlights returning this year.
Easter Festival
A tradition for more than 40 years, the annual EasterFest is back, following a COVID-19 hiatus.
The public is invited to come out and enjoy a beautiful fun-filled day along the Guadalupe River at Flat Rock Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The community Easter egg hunt is a featured activities at the EasterFest, which includes food and craft vendors, live music, a car show and the exciting BBQ & Chili Cookoff.
The Easter Bunny is also expected to make an appearance.
The Easter egg hunt will commence at 1:30 p.m. Chili and BBQ judging will be held throughout the day and awards will be presented at 5 p.m.
The EasterFest is organized by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Kerr County Class 36.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Salvation Army Easter “Eggstravaganza” will be held Saturday, April 16 at the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
This free event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to participate in two different Easter egg hunts, with the first set for 11:30 a.m. and the second planned for 1:30 p.m.
Additional activities include treats, games, face painting, selfies with the Easter Bunny, various arts and crafts, a cake walk, several bounce houses and much more.
