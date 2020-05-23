Thrift stores cautious, but open

Some of us may have gone on spring cleaning sprees in closets, drawers and garages in our increased time at home recently, but not all the thrift shops that would have been the recipients are open yet.
Several are open for business and accepting donations. But they may have more limited hours than before, and with some health protection requests for their customers.
So here are the resale and thrift stores in the Kerrville area that are open for business.
HCYR Thrift Store
The Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store at 3171 Junction Hwy. in Ingram has been fully open for more than a week, under the leadership of Manager Bridget Dale.
The regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. They will take donations each of those days, until their storage area is full or until 3 p.m.
She said she and six of the staff spent the weeks working, that they were closed to the public - cleaning and remodeling the entire store, from new flooring and interior painting to redesigning where various departments display the items for sale, and upgraded technology that now allows customers to pay by credit or debit card, in addition to cash.
They usually operate with about 40 total volunteers, working on various days. Call 367-5444.
“It’s all for a great cause. We were able to give $436,000 to the Youth Ranch last year. Our donation is to feed the kids there every day. That’s how we pay it forward.
“We even clear homes and sell the things from the homes to fund the ranch. And we keep some of the best items like good furniture to give to the ranch for the kids at the ranch,” Dale said.
Finds
“Finds” is located at 516-B Quinlan, Kerrville, and the owner/staff has had the shop open since about May 1.
The current shop hours for the public are Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The owners and staff say they usually come behind estate sales and realtors working with homes going up for sale. They said that “business” also dropped off during all the closures for the virus, but they expect more estate sales to be scheduled in the near future.
And they said they are the only area shop that provides pick-up of items when arranged with customers.
Their stock includes almost anything that can be gained from estate sales or when houses are cleaned out.
For more information, call 315-3463 on Tuesdays.
Goodwill
Kerrville’s Goodwill Store is located at 1048 Junction Hwy. in the shopping center at Harper Road and Junction Highway.
Their current hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 noon to 5 p.m.
(Pre-COVID-19 hours were a half-hour earlier Monday – Saturday and one hour later those days for closing.)
The staff is taking donations, but donors are being asked to help sort their items into large boxes outside the donation door.
For more information, residents can visit their website at www.goodwillsa.org; or call (210) 924-8581 or toll-free at (800) 483-9455.
Habitat Re-Store
The Habitat Re-Store that specializes in construction and home décor items is open for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays, according to the assistant manager.
They offer some pick-up service on Thursdays and Fridays.
This shop is located at 103 Business Dr., off Goat Creek Rd. cutoff near Ingram.
Customers may drop off items during open hours.
They allow five people at a time in the store, for now; and face masks are not required but the staff would welcome customers to wear their masks.
For more information, call the Re-Store at 367-4020.
NuAccents
The NuAccents of Kerrville Upscale Resale Shop is located at 133 W. Main St., Kerrville, just west of the Gibson’s Discount Store.
The owner of this shop takes consignments after consultation with clients; and then puts the ladies’ and women’s clothing and accessories up for sale in the shop.
Those items include ladies’ jewelry, shoes and purses; and the clothing includes some evening wear and prom dresses highlighted from the general collection in the store.
For more information, including hours and/or consignment rules, call 896-7475.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Family Store is located at the corner of Jefferson and Quinlan streets; and is open now (temporarily) Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The signs on the front doors and windows say they are taking donations Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the usual drive-through and “garage doors” at the rear of the building on the Quinlan Street side. But they are not currently scheduling any “pick-up service.”
The signs posted for the public say the occupancy/capacity of the store is 25 people.
Shops currently closed
The Cottage Shop at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, usually staffed by volunteers from among the church members, remains closed for now, in May, and may be reopened about June 1.
The resale shop was closed to church and community participation when the COVID-19 quarantining started, including “live” church services, the Day School and other church activities.
The office staff at the church is waiting to hear from their bishop on rules going forward for all the church activities. And one factor is that the volunteers who run the Cottage Shop are all in the vulnerable age group where the virus threat is concerned,
The shop is located at the corner of Tivy Street and Main Street, with the access, parking and exit on Tivy Street.
For information on the shop, call the office at 257-0290 or visit their website at www.stpeterskerrville. com.
Humane Society
The Kathleen Cailloux Humane Society Resale Shop at 2900 Junction Hwy. between Kerrville and Ingram remains closed, with the large gates on the highway closed and locked.
The posted signs say the resale shop may open again June 1.
This resale shop usually takes donations from the public of clothing and nice household goods.
The profits from the shop fund operation of the organization’s animal shelter and adoption activities.
Call 367-7755 for more information.
St. Vincent de Paul
The St. Vincent de Paul resale shop at 1145 Broadway, Kerrville, is going to try to reopen July 1 with their usual schedule Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coordinator Debra Payne said the shop is run 100 percent with volunteers, and 94 percent of the volunteers at this shop are over age 65 and vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
While the St. Vincent Food Bank in Kerrville has been active, at 53,000 pounds of food given out so far, since this pandemic started in the Hill Country, Payne said the resale shop is not accepting donations from the public right now. And when they do open, they will expect all customers to wear protective face masks to enter the store to shop.
The Fredericksburg location for St. Vincent de Paul is open for business, she said.
Food Pantry
The Food Pantry is usually open Mondays 2-4 p.m.; Wednesdays 7-9 p.m.; and Saturdays 9-11 a.m.
Call 896-2926 for more information, especially closer to the end of June.
