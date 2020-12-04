County COVID-19 Death Toll Rises, Active Cases 300+

Kerr County has lost three local residents in three days to COVID-19, while the number of currently active, contagious cases has climbed to 306 in this second spike of the pandemic, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“We’ve had one death every day for the last three days,” Thomas said, adding that the trio brings Kerr County’s pandemic fatality count to 25.
“As if that weren’t enough, locally we’ve seen positivity rates that have run from 10 percent up to 26 percent since Nov. 12, and I honestly don’t think we’ll see it going down anytime soon,” Thomas said.
“For anyone who believes this virus is not a real threat – not something to be taken too seriously -- I would encourage them strongly to reconsider their position,” he said. “Please wear a face mask in public. It doesn’t take much to be considerate of and protect the family, friends and neighbors around you.”
Thomas, who aggregated information received this afternoon from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Peterson Regional Medical Center, provided the following local COVID-19 update in his end-of-day report:
Kerr County, Texas – Dec. 3, 2020:
• 306 ACTIVE positive COVID-19 cases
• 1,266 RECOVERIES among residents who have had the virus, but have since “timed out” of the 14-day contagious period
• 25 FATALITIES among permanent Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (**The most recent death was recored today, Dec. 3, by Peterson Regional Medical Center)
• 16 HOSPITALIZATIONS in PRMC’s Kerrville facility
Free Testing Coming Up
COVID-19 antigen tests (not to be confused with antibody tests) will be available to the public at no charge during two separate area events in the upcoming week. Both testing dates will offer the tests from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and neither event requires an appointment or doctor’s orders. They are as follows:
Sunday, Dec. 6 – Testing in Fredericksburg at the Pioneer Pavilion inside Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park off TX16.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 – Testing in Kerrville at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27.
