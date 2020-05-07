COVID-19 cases and their impact on local business operations

The City of Kerrville has released the following regarding the three new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday and how those cases may or may not affect reopening the economy:
As Kerr County moves from five to eight reported cases of COVID-19 (only four are active; four have recovered), it is important to review Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s guidance regarding how positive coronavirus cases can effect Kerrville businesses in “The Governor’s Report To Open Texas” plan.
Per the governor’s plan, Kerr County and other counties that have filed the attestation and qualify for 50% occupancy will revert to the 25% occupancy limits if any of the following occurs:
1. Five consecutive testing/tracking intervals with positivity rates greater than 12% in that interval. NOTE: The State of Texas tracks COVID-19 testing on a weekly interval. Over the last three weeks, Kerr County has recorded positivity rates (positive cases/total tests) well under the 12% threshold.
2. The county has more than three positive cases per 1,000 residents. NOTE: At approximately 50,000 residents, Kerr County would need close to 150 positive cases to reach this threshold.
3. Less than 15% of the surge capacity in hospitals for the catchment area is available. NOTE: Currently, no COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center, so sufficient capacity is available.
Should Kerr County see an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, under GA-18 the Governor may, by proclamation, return the county to the essential services-only level at any time.
