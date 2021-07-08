Lester Meier Rodeo set for July 9-10

It’s rodeo time again here in Kerrville.
Lester Meier Rodeo Company is headed back to town with their Open Pro Rodeo Tour. The rodeo will be held July 9-10 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, sponsored by McLane Ford of Fredericksburg.
Rodeo performances will be held Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m., featuring some of the best cowboys and cowgirls anywhere competing in bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, girls breakaway roping, team roping, and bull riding. Not only will these professional events take place, the crowd can participate in the kids’ calf scramble and mutton busting.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids, and 8 and under get in free and get a free drink and hot dog.
The rodeo will benefit the Hill Country Crisis Council. Serving Kerr, Kendall, Kimble, Bandera, and Gillespie Counties, Hill Country Crisis Council has a commitment to assist survivors of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse and restore their lives by providing intervention, protection and justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.