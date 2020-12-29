Fatality accident victim identified

A 56-year-old Bandera man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning that occurred in the 3200 block of Bandera Highway.
According to Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Trooper Orlando Moreno, Curtis Lee Pope, 56, of Bandera was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that is being attributed to wet weather conditions.
Moreno said DPS investigations show that a 2011 Ford F-250, driven by Michael Ray Durivage, 48, of Kerrville was traveling south on Bandera Highway when his vehicle lost traction on a curve in the roadway.
Durivage’s vehicle slid into the oncoming northbound lane as Pope’s vehicle approached, Moreno said.
“Mr. Pope was traveling north and was unable to avoid striking the vehicle,” Moreno said. “The investigation is ongoing and all contributing factors are currently unknown.”
Durivage was transported to Peterson Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Moreno said.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, control your speed during adverse conditions, don’t drive fatigued, obey traffic control devises and always wear your safety belt,” Moreno said.
