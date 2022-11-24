Teen celebrates 18th birthday by voting for the first time

Michelle Lopez turned 18 on Nov. 8 and decided to exercise her right to vote in the general election that day, the first day she was eligible to vote.
“What made me want to vote is that I am choosing who I want to be in office and who will help me achieve the my goals. I wanted to vote in the governor’s race for the person who will stand up for what I stand up for,” Lopez said.
She said she learned about voting in her government class at Hill Country High School and then she did her own research on the candidates.
“That’s how I came to my decision of who to vote for,” Lopez added.
Lopez said the different political signs around town showed her which people to research and what they are advocating.
“When I see a sign then I would research that person and see why people do or do not want to vote for that candidate,” Lopez added. “I really didn’t understand the bond propositions.”
She said based on her research she chose candidates that she believed best represented her views.
Lopez is a first generation U.S. citizen. Her family moved here from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Her brother Caleb is a student at Tivy and lives on a ranch. Over the summer her father and stepmother moved away from Kerrville so Michelle found herself on her own. She decided to go to Hill Country High School while living with friends in order to complete requirements for her high school diploma and be able to move on to take college classes to attain a real estate license.
“I really want to get my real estate license and build on my career,” Lopez said after casting her votes.
Lopez will complete the courses needed to get her high school diploma sometime in December or January and then plans to start online real estate courses. She plans to move to San Antonio to complete the required courses to get her license at one of the real estate schools in the city.
