Sheriff launches multi-county targeted patrol unit

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha’s vision of getting drugs off the streets of Kerr County was enhanced last week after he sealed a deal to implement a three-county drug interdiction patrol unit that will focus on drug dealers and their couriers, while also helping with the human smuggling epidemic.
“Last week, Judge (Rob) Kelly signed off on the Mutual Aid Agreement and we’ve hired a deputy whose sole duty will be to work in tandem with officers from Gillespie County and Kendal County patrolling Interstate 10 and other corridor routes,” Leitha said.
The job of an interdiction officer is complicated, but basically relies on training and observation skills of an officer to make qualified traffic stops and ascertain if the driver is in possession of illegal substances or if the vehicle is being used in criminal activity.
Newly-hired deputy Brandon Rowe, Kerr County’s dedicated interdiction officer, is now part of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Division, headed by Capt. Jason Waldrip.
“This (interdiction unit) was something that the sheriff planned to implement all along, even during the campaign, but we thought it might be further down the road,” Waldrip said. “However, we had an opportunity and were able to move on it now.”
Waldrip said over the summer, he and Leitha attended a presentation from Collin County Sheriff on their multi-county interdiction team, which has been very successful.
“He told us they have learned through trial and error how to make their interdiction program become the success that it is and he was willing to share their game plan with us,” Waldrip said.
The success of any interdiction program first begins with the talents and passion of the officer on the street.
“It worked out well for us in getting Brandon,” Leitha said. “He was working in Boerne and there were some changes in the department there and he was willing to make the move to come to Kerr County.”
Rowe’s wife is a narcotics supervisor with Boerne Police Department. Rowe is a nine-year veteran police officer, who began his career at the Kerrville Police Department and has spent the last eight years with BPD.
“I worked patrol for Kerrville and Boerne and then I started concentrating on street-level drugs,” Rowe said. “I always found myself wanting to do more, so once the street-level stuff kind of got easy for me, I started getting into higher level interdiction, whether it be human smuggling, drugs, money, whatever it may be.”
Rowe described his interest in interdiction work as a passion.
“Once you get started (in law enforcement), you have about 400 different ways to go and narcotics and that sort of criminal activity is what interested me,” Rowe said.
While Rowe said he was not exactly sure of where his motivation comes from, he did share that one of his best friends “died because of drugs when I first became a police officer.”
“Maybe that’s why, but I think I would be interested in it (drug interdiction) regardless,” Rowe said.
In fact, Rowe’s passion and success had become well-known in the area, which is what prompted Leitha and Waldrip to pursue him.
“When we realized we were going to be able to fund the position sooner than we thought, our first thought was to call Brandon,” Leitha said.
Leitha and Waldrip both retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Service and had worked with both Rowe and his wife in the past both with DPS and KCSO.
“We’ve got some great guys back here that could probably do the job,” Waldrip said. “But, we asked ourselves, are we really ready to invest a year or two years in training before we are really successful or do we go out and find someone who already has training and experience. So, we figured this would be the best route, to find someone with the experience and training and build upon him.”
Waldrip said that once Rowe has settled into the job, he will be able to help train current deputies as well.
“If we can use what he has already learned and continues to learn to get these guys (deputies) another tool in their tool belt, it’s just a win-win for us,” Waldrip said. “It’s just bringing that extra layer to our office that we haven’t gotten yet.”
Leitha described Rowe as a “plug and play,” deputy, who was ready to hit the streets when he was hired.
“He went through a modified FTO (Field training) program and is ready to go, we need something successful right now,” Leitha said. “And Brandon had success on his first day.”
While the details of Rowe’s first arrest were not detailed, as it is an ongoing investigation, Leitha praised Rowe’s work, saying it was his first traffic stop as a KCSO deputy.
It may sound like all the pieces came together quickly, however, Leitha said it has been several months in the making.
“I visited with Kendal County Sheriff Al Auxier and Gillespie County Sheriff Buddy Mills first,” Leitha said. “They were agreeable and then we each had to get our respective county judges to sign off on the Mutual Aid Agreement.”
Next, Leitha said each of the district attorney offices in each county had to agree to participate.
“This mainly had to do with forfeitures,” Leitha said. “And both of our DA’s were on board.”
Leitha defined forfeitures as money or valuables seized during an arrest, which then is divided by the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office.
Leitha said he is waiting on a couple of signatures from Gillespie and Kendal county officials to begin the organized three-man team efforts.
“Right now, (Feb. 16) Brandon is working on his own in Kerr County, but once all the paperwork is in, he will work as part of a three-man team,” Leitha said. “They will work together in all three counties and never be more than a couple of miles apart. The Mutual Aid Agreement allows each deputy to have jurisdiction in the participating counties, so they will be their own unit.”
Leitha explained that while Rowe will report to Waldrip as part of the KCSO SOD, his partners will be the two other deputies from the participating counties.
“Brandon and the other two deputies will wear a different uniform, they will have a different patch and their patrol units will not indicate a county name on them,” Leitha said.
In fact, Rowe is already wearing the green, tactical uniform while patrolling, as will his counterparts in the interdiction unit.
“We will have a little bit of a learning curve,” Leitha said. “Every county processes arrests differently and procedures for each county will be just a bit different and they will all have to get used to that.”
Ultimately, Rowe is just ready to get started with the team.
“I’m looking forward to continuing learning and to working with people who believe in my abilities and will allow me to go out and do what I want to do,” Rowe said. “I feel like the guys that I’m going to be working with and I will be able to make a big difference in this area.”
As former DPS narcotics officers, both Leitha and Waldrip understand the need for the drug interdiction program, they say, and ultimately hope to keep the flow of drugs from coming into Kerr County.
“The reason we knew this program is needed here is from our experience with DPS,” Waldrip said. “What we learned over the years is that if you want to attack a problem locally, you’ve got to cast a much bigger net.”
A more direct and tactical solution was needed, Waldrip said.
“With Kerr County positioned in the interstate the way we are, we’re just in a position that people have a pipeline into San Antonio to bring narcotics, weapons, human trafficking,” Waldrip said. “You can go out and arrest a ton of people for narcotics in Kerr County, and we’ve done that, but the flow of drugs is still coming in.”
Waldrip said Leitha campaigned his working relationships with state and federal agencies, which compliments the Kerr County’s new interdiction program.
“Let’s say Brandon makes an arrest, we can identify the person on this end and with our contacts back in San Antonio, we can work cases on that end, too,” Waldrip said. “So, we may take out a mid-level or higher level supplier in San Antonio that has been sending drugs into Kerrville.”
While Leitha and Waldrip have high expectations for Rowe and the deputies for the other counties in successfully performing interdiction duties, Leitha said the three sheriffs will gather regularly to evaluate performance and the process.
Leitha said that once the local interdiction unit is fully functional, they will join a host of other units across the state and nation in sharing information.
“A stop we make in Kerr County could be tied to an investigation somewhere else and we will share information with who needs it and they will be sharing information with us,” Leitha said. “This will allow us to make a much bigger impact and that is our goal.”
With Interstate 10 a thoroughfare from California to Florida, Leitha said every day contrabrand is being trafficked right through Kerr County and this interdiction unit was created to help slow the flow of illegal drugs, guns, money and human trafficking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.