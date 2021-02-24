Humbled humbled by national recognition

Tim Crenwelge, of Crenwelge Motors and Crenwelge GMC, has been attending National Auto Dealer Association Conference for decades, first attending with his father, Milton, as a young man.
One of the highlights of those multi-day events is the announcement of the “TIME Dealer of the Year,” a selection made by TIME Magazine in cooperation with the NADA. Last week, Crenwelge was named a finalist for this very award, chosen as one of the top five auto dealers of 40 nominees nationally.
Just like his father did with him, Crenwelge also invited his children, Katherine, Jacquelyn and Aaron, to attend the NADA Conference with him over the years.
It was at one of those meetings, during the TIME Dealer of the Year annoucement six years ago that Catherine asked her dad if he could ever be up the stage like the ones nominated that year.
“I told her ‘no way’,” Crenwelge said. “These are very big dealers who have done very big things in their community.”
The award is judged, among other criteria, on the nominated dealer’s contribution to their community.
“My family believes strongly in giving back to our community, both with our time and in monetary donations, but I never believed that anything I could do here would warrant a TIME Dealer award nomination,” Crenwelge said.
The award ceremony was just one of those things that he enjoyed very much and was inspired by.
However, Crenwelge was in for a surprise.
In July, Crenwelge received a call from Darren Whitehurst, president of the Texas Auto Dealers Association, informing him that the TADA would like to nominate him for the TIME Dealer of the Year award.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Crenwelge said. “I think I even asked him if he was sure they wanted to nominate me. I was truly humbled.”
The emotion was raw, in reality. The call came shortly before Crenwelge’s mother, Mickey, passed away.
“I was with her in her room when Darren Whitehurst called,” Crenwelge said. “I excused myself and came back and said ‘You’re not going to believe what just happened.”
Crenwelge shared the news with his mother, who was very proud.
“She told me this was a very big honor and that I needed to devote as much time and effort into the application process as I needed to,” Crenwelge said. “Talking about myself is not something I am comfortable doing and because she knew me so well, it was my mom that motivated me to be open up about the things I’ve done.”
Shortly after that conversation, Mickey passed away. There was so much to do in caring for her and then planning the funeral, but in August, Crenwelge received the award application and began working on it.
“It was very long and required a lot of writing and planning,” Crewelge said. “To be honest, it was really difficult writing the required essays. It was emotional, to say the least, talking about how our family business began and how I became a dealer myself, because my mother was a part of each and every step I took on my journey.”
In addition to the multiple and lengthy essays, Crenwelge was charged with submitting a video production detailing his contributions to the communities of Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
This meant planning, scripting, filming, editing and completing the video project in only three weeks.
“The timeline was enough for me to want to scrap the video, but I remembered what my mom told me,” Crenwelge said. “We called local videographer Michael Anglin and somehow we were able to get it done in time. He was amazing.”
Rather than just being in the video himself, Crenwelge decided to call some of the people he worked with on the projects he was citing in his applicaiton.
The first call he made was to Bill Wolters, TADA President Emeritus.
“I’ve known Bill forever. I first met him when I was asked to give a presentation at one of my dad’s meetings,” Crenwelge said. “Since that time, I became active in TADA and have worked with Bill for many years.
In fact, Crenwelge has been active on the TADA Board of Directors for more than 30 years, most recently founding the Texas Dealer Academy, a program designed for mentoring children of Texas dealers or employees who show great promise in rising in their respective organizations. This is Crenwelge’s 11th year heading up the academy and one of the reasons TADA chose him as their nominee.
“When I called Bill to tell him about the nomination and to ask him if he would speak on the video, he told me he was happy and supportive of the nomination and that I needed to be named a finalist, because Texas hasn’t had a finalist in 20 years,” Crenwelge said. “He was joking, but talk about adding pressure to the situation.”
Crenwelge’s next call was to Betty Vernon, the former executive director of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
“I worked with Betty while serving on the board of the Community Foundation and was in charge of creating the foundation’s first awareness campaign,” Crenwelge said. “She is a friend and I hated to ask, but I just kept remembering what my mom told me, so I called. She was happy to participate.”
And call after call, Crenwelge received the same excitement and willingness to participate.
From Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel to a host of friends and colleagues in Fredericksburg, he worked on projects like the Hill Country University Center, Gillespie County Historical Society, Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce and his ongoing and current project Market Square Redevelopment Commission.
“My mom was a charter member of the commission in 1989. She was very passionate about this project and several years ago I joined the commission with her. We served together for many years before she stepped down last year,” Crenwelge said.
The MSRC is currently raising funds to complete the latest improvement phase of Fredericksburgs famed Marktplatz. As a nominee, NADA and co-sponsor Ally Financial will donate $1,000 toward the charity of each nominee’s choice. And, as a finalist, Crenwelge will receive an additional $5,000 for his chosen charity.
“I will donate this money to the Market Square Redevelopment Commission in my mom’s honor to be used toward completion of our current fundraising project,” Crenwelge said.
Like most things over the past year, the 52nd Annual TIME Dealer of the Year award ceremony was moved from an in-person event to a virtual production, bringing together the 40 nominated dealers from across the nation together in one event broadcast live for all to see.
“I know they were disappointed that we couldn’t all be together, but they did a wonderful job in making the event special for all of us,” Crenwelge said.
Orginally scheduled for Jan. 20 in New Orleans, this year’s event was held on Feb. 9, in conjuction with the NADA’s week-long conference.
Just like the ceremonies Crenwelege had witnessed in the past, all of the nominees were introduced individually on screen. Next, the five finalists were revealed, with their bios read first and their identities revealed in the end.
“It was really exciting,” Crenwelge said. “As they started reading my bio, I could tell it was me, because they used much of what I written. By the time they announced my name, I was so focused on my computer screen, because I knew they were about to show me live on screen.”
The first person Crenwelge called was his father.
“He said he was very proud of me,” Crenwelge said. “He was watching the ceremony from our dealership in Fredericksburg and I was at home, because they told us we should not have distractions from the broadcast, but I knew he was watching and was hearing it the same time I did. He was the first person I wanted to call.”
From being a person who never thought he would “make it on that stage,” to being named a finalist in such a prestigious award, Crenwelge said he is honored, humbled and incredibly grateful.
The man named TDOY was Rick DeSilva Jr., Subaru dealer in Emerson, N.J.
