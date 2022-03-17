For the love of Neal ...

Describing themselves as “ordinary people with an extra-ordinary assignment,” Larry and Kathy McClaugherty dedicated their lives to caring for their only child, Neal, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, working daily to improve his quality of life and health for all of his 27 years.
Kathy is a nurse and Larry a pharmacist.
Neal passed away May 9, 2010. He was a nonverbal quadriplegic and although the diagnosis my sound daunting to some, if you ask his parents, they will tell you that Neal is their “treasure.”
The term treasure can not be understated, as Larry and Kathy worked hard as his medical advocates, activity directors and his best friends to make sure Neal was able to experience life, have fun and always know how much he was loved.
Wanting to enhance his experiences at the age of 10, the McClaugherty’s began looking for possible summer camps for Neal, but due to the his extensive physical impairments and medical needs, there were no camps able to accept him.
“Chance” encounter
That was until a chance encounter while having lunch in Blessing, Texas, with a family who were taking their special-needs child to Camp C.A.M.P. in Center Point.
“We became friends during that lunch and they sent us a video that they had made along the drive to Camp C.A.M.P., and they filmed different places around Camp and they sent us a copy of that,” Kathy said. “So, that was our introduction to Camp.”
Larry is sure meeting that family was fate.
“It was a God thing,” Larry said. “We just happened to stop there for lunch. There’s not much else there, but they had a good reputation, so we decided have lunch.”
Shortly after that meeting, Neal was accepted and registered for his first-ever session at summer camp.
After a five-plus hour drive from their home in Friendswood, Texas, Kathy describes all three as being very hot and tired on the day that Neal reported for his session at camp.
Checking in
“After we had checked in and turned over all of his meds, it was time to leave,” Kathy said. “But on the way back to the van Larry said ‘Kathy, we have to go back and get him. He is our treasure. We can’t leave him. We don’t know these people.’ And, I said to him ‘There are 99 other families doing this today and we have to try’.”
It certainly wasn’t easy to leave their treasure, but somehow they found the strength to do so, leaning on their love of Neal. They did, however, make sure to secure a hotel nearby, in case they were needed during the week.
“He had never been away from us at night … never,” Kathy said. “One of us was always there. Imagine your child is in a wheelchair. He can’t speak with his own voice, who can’t sip through a straw, who can’t feed himself, can’t turn over. And we were going to have to take our son and drop him off and trust these people.”
It was a big leap of faith for Larry and Kathy, but a choice that led to decades-long friendships for all of the McClaugherty family. Neal would go on to attend camp 10 consecutive years after that first visit, but Larry and Kathy always remained close, in case he needed them.
The McClaugherty’s will always be grateful for the time that Neal was able to spend at Camp C.A.M.P, just being a young boy and teenager.
Independence
“Camp C.A.M.P. is a gem in this community,” Kathy said. “It is a safe place for your child. It is a wonderful place for our disabled children learn independence … independence from you and other support systems in their every day environment. It’s a place to have fun.”
Larry said Camp C.A.M.P offers parents like he and Kathy something that others do not.
“The medical component is huge,” Larry said. “It’s one-to-one counselors for each camper. The nursing staff and doctors are on site 24 hours and the ratio of nurses and doctors per camper is large.”
While Neal was alive, the McClaugherty’s became active and involved in support of Camp, but after Neal passed away, it was hard for the McClaugherty’s to visit Camp, even though they now lived close by, although they have continued to be supportive.
An invitation
Then, one day in 2019 they received an invitation to attend a big event at Camp, and that’s when the McClaugherty’s had an idea of how to honor their son, as well as pay tribute to the loving staff at Camp.
“We went to the grand opening of the Health Center there at Camp and when we drove up the entrance, we saw the old sign out front,” Larry said. “They have a really nice gate, but it is always open and we felt like they needed something different.”
Larry said he first visited with Camp C.A.M.P Chief Executive Officer Susan Osborne about possibly replacing the entrance sign with a “boulder sign” that would be professionally produced.
The new sign
Larry said he worked with Osborne and camp officials for several months, but once the design was complete and they were able to see the boulder, they were excited.
While Larry and Kathy donated the sign, Larry said staff at camp created the perfect placement, poured a foundation and ran electricity to the sign, so that it could be lit.
“It came out really nice. It is really pretty and it will be there forever,” Larry said. “The old sign had been there since 1979, so it was time.”
Osborne said she is thrilled with both new sign and the sentiment behind it.
“The old sign had definitely seen better days,” Osborne said “Our new one is just a statement piece. It’s a very welcoming sign as you come through our gate.”
And while she is grateful for the donation, Osborne said she truly cherishes her relationship with the McClaugherty’s.
“Kathy and Larry, and of course Neal when he came to camp for 10 years, were like family to us,” Osborne said. “They just exude love for our mission, for the kids that we serve and they are just a real inspiration to me personally.”
Camp history
Osborne said Camp C.A.M.P. (which stands for Children’s Association for Maximum Potential) was created in 1979 as an way to offer a camp experience to children that were not able to do so, due to their disabilities, and was founded by three military doctors who were stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
“They took a group of their patients and one weekend we rented some space and had a great time and decided to start the nonprofit,” Osborne said.
She said for the first 10 years, Camp C.A.M.P. leased spaces from other summer camps for their sessions, but ultimately purchased their current location, which housed a former church camp.
“Our wait-list was getting so long, we couldn’t rent any more space, so we bought the property in Center Point in 1989,” Osborne said.
Osborne said Camp serves children with severe behavioral challenges, such as autism, to children that are medically fragile, including those that require a ventilator.
“Camp C.A.M.P. was created for children exactly like Neal,” Osborne said.
Osborne said each camp session is staffed by a host of counselors and up to 30 medical professionals, to include doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and pharmacy technicians.
Looking for counselors
As summer approaches, Osborne said they are filling their camp counselor positions and encourages local teens to apply.
“It is definitely an experience that will touch your life and you will be glad you did,” Osborne said. “We provide a week-long training session prior to campers arriving and provide all of the support each counselor will need and the memories you take with you will be priceless.”
The McClaugherty’s agree, keeping their memories of Camp and Neal close to them at all times.
At the dedication of the Camp C.A.M.P. Boulder sign, Kathy shared her thoughts on their family’s personal experience and what Camp means to them.
Champions
“Today, we are here to celebrate champions. Each camper, counselor, medical staff, support staff, your wonderful Camp Board … You are all champions with very special functions. The sum of the part equals the whole.”
She explained that the word “champion” is very important to her and Larry and provided an example.
“When we were pregnant, we naturally discussed names for our child. Larry said if we have a boy, we can name him after our fathers. I remember getting quiet. Then I said, well your father’s name was Ira Gene. My father’s name was Axel Gustavo Sixtus. I just do not think we can get a name out of that,” Kathy said. “We wanted a short name to go with a 12-letter last name. Thus, we chose the name Neal, which is Irish Gaelic for ‘Champion.’ So, champion has meaning for us.”
She thanked all involved in helping get the sign created and installedadding she was also thankful for the opportunity to provide the new entry sign. Specifically, she she said Michele Rode and John Thomas from Boulder Designs at The Wildseed Farm were instrumental in the design and building of the boulder.
In closing, Kathy provided encouragement and hope.
“Just always remember you never know what you can do until you try. Camp is an example of the plural possessive WE.”
Memory
Neal’s memory lives on in many ways and in the many lives he touched.
Describing him clinically as a non-verbal quadriplegic, does not do justice for the incredibly full life he lived.
Neal and Larry never missed the Lady Mustangs basketball games. Neal was considered the team’s public relations director and was featured on multiple television broadcasts for his support of the team, as he sat on the sidelines with them and coached them with the help if his Dynavox 23100 augmentative communication device.
The greatest shot
His love of basketball and the team’s love of him prompted some of the FHS students to create equipment that would allow Neal to launch a basketball from half court.
"We shot the ball during practice and never made it," former FHS Coach Angela Spurlock said. "But the night of the game, history was made as the boys loaded up the ball on the launch pad. The ball was fired. Nothing but net! The entire gymnasium was packed and the crowd cheered, home and visitors alike, and there wasn't a dry eye in the building as all had witnessed the greatest shot ever made in that place."
The event was memorialized by a local newspaper reporter, who headlined the story “A swish come true.”
The article earned the reporter a statewide award.
Neal was not shy, nor afraid.
With the assistance of his Dynavox 23100 augmentative communication device, he sang the National Anthem before the large crowd at the Friendswood High School girls’ basketball game.
He became famous for telling jokes and had a joke programmed into his talking device each day at school.
His smile was contagious and even earned its own name … “The Triple Dimpled Smile.”
To honor Neal, those who were touched by Neal’s love of life, sense of humor and inspiration created a 200-page, 26 chapter book sharing personal memories and interactions with him entitled “NEAL:CHAMPION; The Journey: Morning to Afternoon.”
Meeting Neal
The vignette stories will make you laugh, cry and be disappointed if you never had the chance to meet him. You can, however, get acquainted with him by viewing a YouTube video produced by an East Texas television station. Just search Neal McClaugherty. You’ll be glad you did.
