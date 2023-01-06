End of an era for Farris family

Best known for the mesquite-broiled steaks served since 1977, Kerrville’s Cowboy Steak House turned off the grill and closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve.
“God bless everybody for supporting us for all these years,” said Linda Farris, daughter of Richard and Lorrie Farris, who bought the restaurant in 1977. Linda, along with her sister Lori and brother David, have continued the legacy of the restaurant since their parents passed away last year but decided it was time to retire.
Richard was a patron at the restaurant when it first opened under previous ownership and when he found out the restaurant was for sale he went home and told Lorrie “we’re buying a steak house.”
Lorrie told him they knew nothing about running a restaurant but two months later they owned the Cowboy Steak House and the rest is local history.
“They bought it and we started working,” Linda said. Linda said their grandparents and other family members were an important factor in the long success of the business. She said she had worked 12 to 14 hours a day for most of her life.
“Trust funds they set up are allowing us the opportunity to retire and we are taking advantage of it after 45 years,” Linda added.
Farris said Kerrville residents have really turned out in the last days to say ‘goodbye.’ Lines stretched out into the parking lot each evening in the last weeks of the restaurant’s life. The family also owned the local Popeyes Chicken franchise but that was sold about an year and a half ago.
“We had good food and great service. It kept the people coming to visit. That was our dream and I hope we’ve fulfilled it,” Farris said.
She said they were not selling the business or the distinctive logo of the establishment, but they do plan to sell the building and the land eventually.
“People have asked us about selling the artwork in the restaurant and the wine, but we don’t know yet how we will be doing that,” she added. “We are walking away slowly. We have a lot left to do.”
Farris said she and her siblings have no intention to leave Kerrville and plan to continue their involvement in community activities in the future.
“I’m looking forward to seeing and visiting with people when I can go out to eat,” Farris said. “We are so thankful for the outpouring of love. We are overwhelmed. It has been very emotional for me.”
Asked what he will do in retirement, David Farris said, “whatever my wife tells me to do,” but he also said he will be staying in Kerrville.
“My fondest memory will always be how my parents were consummate entertainers. They would entertain everyone who came to the restaurant.”
The restaurant was originally located at 506 Junction Hwy. but in 1993 his parents decided to build the new restaurant at the present location. One of the most famous parts of the restaurant was the “Liar’s Pit,” the large, old-fashioned bar with the signature mesquite broiling grill right out in front for patrons to watch their steaks being cooked. It provided upscale yet casual dining and was featured on travel websites around the nation which brought tourists to the establishment and to Kerrville.
