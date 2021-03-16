Irish-specific food offered on St. Patrick’s Day

Kerrville is more a hotbed of food and entertainment possibilities for barbecue and country music, than saluting one’s Irish heritage. But there are two places in the city where some Irish-based food and drink can be enjoyed March 17.
Hunter Treat, the kitchen manager at Grape Juice in downtown Kerrville was working beginning last weekend on a menu to be served Wednesday that includes some Irish dishes.
Treat said the St. Patrick’s Day menu includes homemade Corned Beef and Cabbage; Corned Beef Nachos, and Corned Beef Reuben sandwiches.
“We were baking briskets for the homemade corned beef over the weekend,” Treat said. “And we’re making homemade beer mustard to put on the Reuben sandwiches.”
He said the corned beef briskets were to be cooked in the oven with carrots, potatoes and cabbage.
Treat described the Corned Beef Nachos as seasoned with “caraway Swiss cheese sauce,” and served with jalapeno ‘slaw served with the same beer mustard and/or Russian dressing.
The Reuben sandwich is made on rye bread, and filled with the corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
“The United States has always had an influx of immigrants,” Treat said. “And the spread of different of foods comes with it. It’s true that most people think Irish food is basically bland, but think of what the people there were able to grow in the soil they had.”
Treat added, “We don’t take ourselves too seriously at Grape Juice. We take familiar foods and play with it. When people think of Irish pubs, they immediately think of beer. And Grape Juice has Guinness on tap, and several others.”
1962 bar and party patio
Annabelle Medrano, half of the ownership of the 1962 bar and barbershop at 516 Jefferson St., said from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, their establishment will be serving green beer.
“Maybe I can put shamrocks on the glasses or something,” she said last week.
It won’t be Guiness specifically, she said, but in some places drinks and even whole waterways are dyed green in observance of St. Patrick’s Day and its signature color.
And the establishment will have a D.J. providing entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. including karaoke for the brave of heart.
They already have a taco truck at the back patio and it will be open, serving food to go with the green drinks, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Added food suggestions
Some Irish-based dishes include the corned beef and cabbage on Grape Juice’s menu; Irish soda bread or muffins; Irish stew; “Blood Sausage;” Colcannon (a mixture of mashed potatoes and cabbage); and Guinness or Stout to drink. (Area liquor stores may have ‘mead,’ a traditional drink that dates back hundreds of years, one I tasted at a dinner on a memorable trip to Ireland.)
As Treat said last week, the food ingredients give clues to the vegetables and other products that were available to the Irish in their native land.
So go find a shamrock pin or earrings, or green tie or socks; and enjoy this more relaxed holiday occasion.
A suggested recipe
An online source suggested “Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins” as a St. Patrick’s Day party snack, but it takes some advance preparation.
The snacks are made with sauteed vegetables, ground beef, gravy and baked then mashed potatoes.
The ingredients list includes 3 pounds (about 7) Russet potatoes, olive oil as needed, 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, 3 tablespoons whole milk, Kosher salt and black pepper and shredded or grated cheese to sprinkle on top.
For the shepherd’s pie filling, ingredients are ½ tablespoon unsalted butter, 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 cup diced onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, thyme and oregano to season, 1 pound ground beef, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce, ½ cup chicken broth, and ½ cup each frozen corn, peas and diced carrots.
Basically, one bakes cleaned whole potatoes after piercing each one with a fork 5 or 6 times and rubbing with oil. Bake at 400 degrees in the oven 40-50 minutes.
While the potatoes are baking, make the filling in a skillet, using the onions, spices, ground beef, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce. Add chicken broth and frozen vegetables last; bring to a simmer and cook until vegetables are warm. Allow to cool.
When baked potatoes are cool, slice each one lengthwise; and use a spoon to scoop out the insides – all but about ¼-inch – and put the potato filling in a bowl. Mash, mix in butter and milk, season if wanted.
To finish, bake potato halves open side up another 10 minutes at 400 degrees; then skin side up for 10 minutes.
Turn potatoes cavity side up, fill with filling mix; and pipe or spoon mashed potatoes on top. Sprinkle with cheese, and bake another 10 minutes until they start to brown.
