HGCD gives update on drought conditions

Due to the ongoing drought, Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District initiated Drought Stage 3 restrictions for Kerr County this past July.
Since then, the Kerr County area has received a few consistent showers that have provided some relief during the hot summer months, but our aquifer levels have not experienced any notable recovery from those rains.
These short bursts of rain we continue to experience will boost surface water volume through runoff, but they unfortunately do not substantially replenish the aquifers.
Consequently, the water levels in our aquifers are simply holding steady at 1,397 feet above Mean Sea Level, which is three feet below the Stage 3 threshold of 1,400 feet.
This ongoing drought is occurring due to the La Niña weather pattern that has been present in the Pacific Ocean throughout the year. La Niña yielded slightly in the latter part of the summer, which allowed many parts of Texas to receive some much-needed rain. During a normal year when La Niña is not present, the cooler temperatures and seasonal rains that occur in the fall and winter seasons allow the water levels in our aquifers to recover.
However, La Niña is currently predicted to persist through February 2023, meaning that we are not likely to see these seasonal rains that normally occur during the fall and winter months. Therefore, the forecast for our aquifers is that Kerr County is likely to remain in Drought Stage 3 through at least early 2023.
Additionally, without these replenishing fall and winter rains, water supply issues in the coming summer months have the potential to be worse than what we experienced this recent summer.
Due to the fact that aquifer levels are not likely to experience their usual recovery this fall and winter, the Headwaters GCD is asking all Kerr County residents to keep water conservation in mind over these next several months. Additionally, Headwaters GCD is reminding all public water system customers to continue to follow the conservation guidelines that have been communicated by their public water system operators, to include any directives regarding lawn and landscape watering.
As a reminder, some household water conservation tips include:
• Only running full loads of dishes and laundry;
• Taking short showers instead of baths;
• Fixing leaky pipes, faucets, and toilets;
• Installing water efficient showerheads and aerators;
• Turning the water off and on, as needed, while brushing teeth, shaving, washing face and hands;
• Collect unused running water into recycled plastic bottles and jugs, to be used for drinking water or for indoor/outdoor plant watering;
• If replacing or adding landscaped areas, choose drought tolerant plants and shrubs;
• Use and re-fresh mulch on flowerbeds or barren soil areas. Mulch helps retain moisture in the soil and reduces the need for watering.
Additionally, there are benefits to adding a rainwater catchment system during these cooler months. Small rain catchment barrels can be put in place very easily, with little effort, and many are decorative and stylish in design. While the anticipated rain over the next few months may be less than normal, having a rainwater barrel (or several barrels) in place will provide clean, unprocessed water that can be used for potted plants or small gardens. It will also provide an alternate source of water for your plants, to use when watering from the tap is restricted by your public water system. If you have a private water well, using rainwater barrels for your plants instead of well water will provide some relief for your well and help maintain a higher water level during times of drought. Furthermore, there are rainwater catchment system rebate programs available that may provide a full reimbursement of your costs. More information about these programs can be found online.
Information about the HGCD monitor wells, drought information, and other helpful information can be found on our website at www.hgcd.org.
Additional conservation information can be found on the following websites:
• Conservation Tips for the Home: https://agrilife.org/drought/your-home/;
• Conservation Tips for the Yard: https://agrilife.org/drought/your-lawn-garden/;
• Texas Drought Monitoring: https://www.drought.gov/states/ texas.
