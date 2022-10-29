Sheriff’s foundation event a success

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation hosted its Second Annual Fundraiser last week at the Arcadia Theater.
The foundation, created a year ago, has set a goal this year to fund the purchase of a Generation 3 Bearcat Armored Rescue Vehicle (ARV) for transporting the department’s Special Response Team officers to and from hostile situations.
“The foundation was set up to help fund anything that does not fit into their budget like the Bearcat, equipment for the SRT, or other needs,” said Kari Bock, sheriff’s foundation president.
The ARV will also be available to assist with the recovery and protection of civilians in harm’s way during terrorist threats, hostage incidents or encounters with large gatherings of aggressors. It is often used in off-road and rural missions because of increased ground clearance and robust suspension which allows for emergency response to natural disasters such as flooding.
The Bearcat ARV has been in production for emergency service agencies since 2001 and already are being used in multiple counties in Texas. Additional funds raised from the event will be used for equipment for the newly formed Special Response Team.
“We have received a $150,000 matching grant opportunity from the Cailloux Foundation, but we must raise the match by next spring,” said Kari Bock.
Bock said the 80 participants in the inaugural fundraiser in 2021 were invited back this year and through advertising on local social media, radio and newspapers, that group expanded to approximately double that number this year. The free event was open to the public and offered attendees what Bock called “heavy hors d’oeuvres” provided by two local eateries, Rails and Francisco’s.
Sheriff Larry Leitha told attendees that his department budget (including the jail budget) was $12 million this fiscal year, up $850,000 from the previous year, much of that is due partially to the increase in fuel prices.
“We have between 230 and 240 inmates in the jail at any time and the cost of feeding them has gone up from $5,000 last year to a projected $10,000 this year. The increase is ‘just to keep the lights on’,” Leitha said.
The sheriff’s department currently has 119 employees and the county added three new positions in this year’s budget, the sheriff said.
“We continue to be aggressive and proactive. That’s what I campaigned on and that’s what we are doing,” Leitha added.
Human smuggling of migrants from the border through the Hill Country continues to present the biggest challenge to law enforcement.
“It takes a network to take down a network. If all of these small counties work together, we can make a difference. Seizure of vehicles of the smugglers is important,” Leitha said.
Leitha said, “If the Bearcat ARV can save one life, it’s worth it. We are going to keep taking the fight to them.”
Sheriff’s office Capt. Jason Waldrip, commander of the SRT, praised Leitha for his proactive stance on crime and thanked the foundation for helping create the new program after last year’s fundraiser. The SRT was funded from the funds raised last year.
Waltrip told the story of the SRT’s success in breaking up a theft ring that had burglarized multiple residences and even a local gun store. Another team success was the arrest of a murder suspect out of Wisconsin who was staying in a house here.
“A neighbor reported seeing two guys who looked like the men she saw on television, so the SRT set up on the house. We hit that house and it was awesome, but they weren’t there,” Waldrip said, “but we worked the case and found out they were at another location and arrested one of the men. He was the shooter.” The second suspect was later arrested back in Wisconsin.
Waldrip explained that the officers had spent long hours in surveillance of the house before moving in, “but when we call them, they show up.”
There are 12 members of the team. The Rotary Club of Kerrville paid for the team to attend SWAT training after the unit was formed.
Waldrip said, at first, the idea of getting the Bearcat AV was “wishful thinking at the time” but then the Cailloux Foundation offered the $150,000 matching grant and the foundation pledged to fundraise the balance of the money.
“Why is it suitable for Kerr County? It’s just cool and it can reduce danger just by the way it works,” Waldrip added. “It’s just intimidating.”
He shared a story of an incident when he worked with DPS in Corpus Christi where the Bearcat was used in a very volatile incident and when it ended, “We all went home safe.”
“Uvalde was a game changer for everybody,” he said. “We made a commitment even before Uvalde to develop a team for the ‘unknown’. Yes, we have to be prepared for the unknown.”
Waldrip said everybody hopes they never have to use the Bearcat in a situation like Uvalde or other active crime scenes, but said they could drive it in the Christmas parade too.
It can be used as a rescue vehicle at the site of an active shooter by using it as a shield to extract people from harm and also carry emergency medical personnel inside to provide life-saving medical help to victims as it exits the scene.
He pointed out the vehicle could be used in weather situations like the ice storm in early 2021 when the sheriff’s department had five patrol vehicles stuck in the ice and, if needed, be available to help other local agencies, if needed.
“We are asking for an investment, not a bunch of cool toys,” Waldrip added. “You give us the tools and we’ll go out there and make you safe. I’ve never worked in a county that supported law enforcement like ya’ll do.”
A live auction with 20 items provided funds for the Cailloux grant match and other sheriff’s office needs.
“Our goal this year was to raise $200,000 more to match the grant and be able to go above and beyond to equip the Special Response Team with the items they need,” Bock said.
Bock said late last week that the final figure was not calculated, but she knew for sure that proceeds from the fundraiser will surpass last year’s figure. She said the final count will be available later this week.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All contributions to the foundation are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation, P.O. Box 294659, Kerrville, TX 78029 or online donations can be made at www.kerrcountysf.com There is also a QR code for donations online.
