Juniper Village evacuated due to fire

Residents of Juniper Village, a senior living and assisted living facility, had to be evacuated due to a fire in one of the residences on Wednesday, June 29.
Kerrville Fire Department Fire Marshal Jason Lackey said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but noted the facility was equipped with a full alarm and sprinkler system.
According to Lackey, KFD was called to the facility for a report of a fire at 3:35 p.m.
According to Lackey, KFD responded within three minutes of the call and the sprinkler system had already been activated.
Staff quickly began evacuating residents out of the facility and to other areas of the facility prior to KFD’s arrival, Lackey said.
Lackey said the fire was extinguished within five minutes after KFD firefighters arrived, however, the sprinkler system did its job in containing the blaze.
Lackey is estimating an approximate $35,000 of damage in the unit where the fire originated and said other units were affected by smoke.
According to Lackey, KFD responded with three engine companies, one ladder truck, one EMS unit and a battalion chief.
No injuries were reported by either civilians or firefighters.
