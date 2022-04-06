Ingram man killed, suspect in custody

An Ingram man is dead following an altercation that led to gunfire, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Leitha said KCSO received a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting in the 200 block of Beaver Road in ingram on Sunday, April 3, at around noon.
While Kerrville Fire Department EMS was called to assist the victim, Dennis Allen Crawford, Jr., 57, of Ingram, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale, Leitha said.
The suspect in the shooting, Brad Rick Way, 52, of Ingram, was taken into custody and charged with murder, Leitha said.
“According to on-scene reports, a verbal altercation began Sunday morning, which escalated into a physical altercation. One shot was fired at close range inside the residence, striking the victim,” Leitha said. “It is believed that alcohol may have been involved, and that Mr. Way and Mr. Crawford were roommates at the residence where the shooting took place.”
The Texas Rangers assisted with the investigation and forensic processing of the scene. The investigation in this case remains open and active.
“We are saddened by this senseless loss of life in our county,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “All too often, disagreements escalate and spin out of control. In this case, either party could have walked away and diffused the situation before lethal force was used. This outcome did not need to happen. We offer our condolences to the families involved and thank the Texas Rangers for their assistance in evidence-gathering and investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.