Fourth Annual Kerrville River Festival returns with headliner country artist Danielle Bradbery

The excitement is building as the Fourth Annual Kerrville River Festival and Annular Eclipse Celebration with NASA is set to occur Oct. 14 in Louise Hays Park.
This year, the Kerrville River Festival announces its headlining act, country music sensation and winner of NBC’s season 4 “The Voice,” Danielle Bradbery.
Music enthusiasts and festival-goers from near and far are eagerly marking their calendars to attend this free event that promises to be an unforgettable day of music, food, community, and celebration. Emerging from her Texas roots, Bradbery has channeled a decade of hard work and dedication into her craft, shaping her unique sound and connecting deeply through her heartfelt lyrics.
With award nominations, global tours, and collaborations with industry giants like Diplo, Zac Brown Band and Thomas Rhett under her belt, Bradbery's meteoric rise continues to captivate and inspire.
Bradbery’s latest single, "A Special Place," caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who covered it during her iconic Kellyoke segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” spotlighting Bradbery’s prowess as an artist.
Recently wrapping up her first headline tour, Bradbery solidified her status as a crucial voice in the future of country music. Bradbery's collaboration with Jordan Davis on "Midnight Crisis" has paved the way for their joint venture on the “Damn Good Time Tour” this fall.
The Fourth Annual Kerrville River Festival will host Bradbery for an electrifying performance that will undoubtedly leave the audience inspired.
Join them Oct. 14 in Louise Hays Park for an evening of music, community, and unforgettable moments.
For more information about the Kerrville River Festival, visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1731/Kerrville-River-Festival and the Kerrville River Festival and Annular Eclipse Celebration with NASA event on Facebook.
Follow Danielle Bradbery's journey and discover her latest music at www.DanielleBradbery.com and on Instagram @daniellebradbery www. instagram.com/daniellebradbery/.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
