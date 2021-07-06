Major Thomas King assumed command of the Civil Air Patrol’s Kerrville squadron from Major George Otto in a ceremony at the Kerrville airport. Major King was Deputy Commander from 2017 through May 2021, Operations Officer from 2014 through 2017, and Emergency Services Officer from 2007 through 2014.
Major King is an active mission pilot, certified for Search and Rescue, Cadet Orientation flights, as well as other CAP missions. He is also certified to serve as a staff Planning Section Chief during actual missions.
Major Otto served as Kerrville Squadron Commander from 2007 through May 2021. His wealth of experience will still be available to the squadron as he is qualified to serve as a Level 3 Incident Commander, as well as special assignments such as the yearly Mountain Flying Clinic. He is also a mission pilot for Search and Rescue, Cadet Orientation flights, and is Air Force Junior ROTC orientation flight coordinator.
The Change of Command ceremony includes a narrator, presiding officer, outgoing commander, incoming commander, and flag/guidon bearer.
The outgoing commander presents the flag/guidon to the presiding officer, who presents it to the incoming commander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.