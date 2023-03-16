Swanson carries on family tradition

For local dog groomer and American cocker spaniel breeder Erika Swanson dog shows are not just a hobby, but a way of life.
This year — for the fifth time — the Greater Kerrville Kennel Club and the San Antonio Kennel Club teamed up to jointly host annual American Kennel Club area dog shows, which took place March 9-12 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, with specialty shows held March 8.
Though the partnership with Kerrville is more recent, the San Antonio Kennel Club has hosted shows for 108 years and is one of the oldest AKC clubs.
On March 11, both clubs also presented a “Meet the Breed” exhibition with select exhibitors discussing breed characteristics with attendees and introducing their breeds.
Swanson — who has owned hip Kerrville grooming spot Bark Avenue Pet Spa for nine years — has been showing dogs since she was about eight years old, she said. It was a family pursuit for her: her late mother also showed and groomed dogs.
Growing up surrounded by dogs in Birmingham, Ala. was like “growing up in a candy store,” she said.
“It’s in my blood and I love competition,” Swanson said. “But I love to see the animals I’ve produced grow up and see who they are as adults.”
She also loves to see others have the same dog-showing experiences she did, which is why she breeds her beloved American cocker spaniels.
“That’s what makes me happier than anything,” she said. “I’m quiet and I don’t like people to talk about me. I like to see other people really happy. It’s wonderful to see people having what I had.”
Swanson moved to Kerrville in 2010 after spending several years in East Texas, where she previously owned another grooming spot.
At Kerrville’s Bark Avenue Pet Spa, she serves 30 to 40 dogs from Kerrville and the surrounding Hill Country each day.
Last week, Swanson’s one-year-old American cocker spaniel, Grand Champion Legend I Am Superman — bred and owned by Swanson, “Clark” for short — competed in the competition and won Best of Variety: Particolored Cocker awards on both Thursday and Friday.
He was shown throughout the competition by professional handler Joey Washansky.
At AKC dog shows, dogs can compete for Best of Breed. If they win within their breed, they go on to compete within their larger groups: working, herding, hound, sporting, non-sporting, toy and terrier.
Dogs that win within those groups go on to compete for Best in Show, explained Swanson.
Besides being judged on breed characteristics, all breeds can also compete for titles in agility, obedience and other categories. For some types of dogs — such as hunting and herding dogs — there are specific hunting and herding titles to be won.
While it’s a time commitment to show dogs and keep them in top shape — since they are judged on specific appearance and grooming criteria — Swanson said there are many misconceptions about dog shows.
“The first fact is there’s really no money in dogs,” she said. “It’s not like horse racing.”
She said she feels lucky to own a grooming shop, so she’s able to bring her dogs in whenever they need to be groomed or have their coats conditioned.
“I have the luxury to be able to do it at work,” Swanson said.
Breeding the dogs is its own separate time investment, she noted.
“Every breed has a breed standard,” Swanson said. “The AKC is very detailed and it goes to the eye shape, height, the type of coat, every expectation is detailed. In our mind’s eye, we want to breed the most perfect dog for our breed.”
And, she explained, for those in the dog show world, designated AKC Breeders of Merit are eligible for a special award from the AKC when showing dogs they bred themselves: Bred by Exhibitor.
Swanson explained that while many feel intimidated entering the world of dog shows, they needn’t be: It’s more accessible than they think.
“If anyone is interested in a certain breed and getting involved in dog shows, the best thing to do is find the best person in the field you can and ask them to be your mentor,” she said.
Swanson said dogs will forever remain a major focus of her life.
“Dogs are so important,” she said. “I think they’re better for humans than humans are for humans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.