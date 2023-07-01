Randy Rogers Band to headline July 4 event

The community is invited to join in on the fun on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, for Kerrville’s 4th on the River music festival in Louise Hays Park.
For over two decades the Randy Rogers Band has brought the Texas Country tradition to a dedicated fanbase around the nation and beyond.
With eight studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a reputation for must-see Country-Rock performances, the band has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two Top 10 hits at national Country radio and numerous Texas Country Radio chart No. 1’s, securing its place in the pantheon of Texas musical giants.
With opening acts, the Grammy award winners Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez, as well as Texas Country rising star Allie Colleen, plus husband and wife duo out of Austin, Dawn and Hawkes, you will not want to miss out on these incredible performances.
Arcadia Live is doing Kerrville’s Fourth on the River bigger and better than ever.
Doors open at 2 p.m., music starts at 4 p.m. There will be a food truck park with filled with local favorites for whatever you’re craving, sweet or savory. The include Vecinos Fruteria y Cocina, Mac'n Wag'n, Nobilitea, Hitchman Homestead, La Catrina Paleteria and Ice Cream Shop, Candied Cowboy, Barking Dog Snow Cones, Buzzie's BBQ, Grego's Roadside Pizza, The Munchy Machine, Backyard Burgers & Spuds, American Dogs and Conchita's.
For the first time, this year there will be a kid’s zone under the shade with bouncy houses courtesy of Brady Bounce House, face painting and more.
The day will end with the biggest firework display in the Texas Hill Country. Don’t miss out on this family-fun event.
Show up early to snag your spot close to the stage and make sure to bring cash for the beer tents (food vendors will accept both cash and cards).
Your own lawn chairs and coolers are welcome, but no outside alcoholic beverages, tents/ canopies or dogs are allowed.
The City of Kerrville will present the largest firework display in the Texas Hill Country, generously sponsored by Mini-Mart.
