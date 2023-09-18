Mayor shares personal story at ‘Honor’ event

“Honor Your Hero” was the theme of last week’s Fields of Honor event hosted by Gunny’s Warriors at the Hill Country Youth Event Center’s patriotic salute to heroes of all kinds in our community or who were related to residents of the Hill Country.
At the opening ceremony Saturday Mayor Judy Eychner remembered her father as her hero and read a letter that he sent back to his community from the war front in France in 1944. Like so many others who were honored with more than 500 flags that flew proudly in River Star Park for the three days of the event, Eychner’s father’s story tugged at the emotions of many in attendance.
“Dad grew up on a Nebraska farm and enlisted, along with many friends, in 1942 at the beginning of World War II. They were all part of Company C of the Nebraska National Guard. For Dad and all the others who immediately enlisted, there was no question as to what their duty was - it was to their country - first and foremost,” Eychner said.
Eychner said after a year of training stateside Company C of the 134th Infantry was shipped to England in May 1944. After the successful Invasion of Normandy, Operation Overlord, on June 6, Company C and many other national guard units were given orders to liberate cities in France and push the Germans back. Her father wrote the following letter back to his hometown newspaper after his company liberated the city of San Lo.
“Dearest Folks, At last we rest. We don’t know just how long, but I have had time to clean up and we have clean clothing coming. I got a good night’s rest last night—the first in about 10 days. We have been fighting for 21 straight days. I am quite sure we have seen and had it all happen to us. The one who said war was hell was just putting it mildly. It all started the morning of the 15th when we started the attack on San Lo. One division had tried three times to take it and were driven back. We took it okay, and on the night of my birthday - the 17th - I stood on the hill and watched San Lo burn. Those are two days I’ll never forget. We took the town but, oh, the price we had to pay. I cannot tell the names of the boys; they’ll be in the Daily Sun before long. There are so few of us left, you would never know it was Company C. Our company spearheaded the attack. It was one big nightmare, and we are trying to forget it all. I am quite sure I don’t know why I am still here. I can only thank God. I was hit by shrapnel twice but wasn’t hurt. We have been in France for one month, landing the 5th of July. We don’t know what our next job will be, but we many get a few days of rest - we hope. The hard part of the summer should be over for you folks. I know you are glad of that. With a lot of luck, we should be home helping next year. We got our first warm meal this morning in 10 days. The weather has been a lot better - not so much rain. I think this is about all the news and dinner will be here soon. Hope you are all okay. I am fine - could stand a bath. Love to all.
Eychner said her dad continued to fight in France until he took a bullet in the hip in October 1944. He was shipped to England, but it was determined that trying to remove the bullet would cause irreparable damage. He carried that bullet in his hip until he had a hip replacement at the age of 70. He was awarded two purple hearts and two bronze stars.
“Today, as we honor and remember all the heroes represented by these flags, we must never forget all those who, in their own way, made a difference in each of our lives and in the life of our country. May God forever bless the U.S.A.,” Eychner said in closing.
Justin McClure from JAM Broadcasting and County Judge Rob Kelly also made remarks at the opening ceremony Saturday morning in the pavilion at River Star Park. Other events were planned for all three days while the flags flew proudly honoring heroes of all kinds.
