Weather Closures Announced

We have received closures or cancellations from the following in anticipation of inclement weather:
Schreiner University:
Out of an abundance of caution, the Schreiner University campus will be closed 1/31/2023 due to potential icy conditions. Stay tuned to email, social media and Schreiner One for more information.
Kerrville ISD:
Kerrville ISD will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Ingram ISD:
Kerrville ISD will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Our Lady of the Hills College Prep:
OLH campus will be closed and students will be having remote classes tomorrow.
Grace Academy of Kerrville:
Grace Academy of Kerrville is closed tomorrow, Tuesday 1/31.
Kerr Arts & Cultural Center:
Travel conditions are predicted to be treacherous tomorrow, Jan. 31, and Kerrville schools have announced they will be closed tomorrow. KACC will also remain closed. The front steps, parking lot and back ramp are dangerwhen it's icy. Our plan is to open back up on Wednesday, if the roads are safe.
Riverside Nature Center:
Travel conditions for tomorrow January 31 are predicted to be unsafe. For our visitors, staff and volunteers Riverside Nature Center will be closed.
Weather permitting, we will reopen on Wednesday at 10:00 am.
Kerr County Offices:
A forecast of increasing confidence for ice accumulation in the area resulting in roadways too dangerous for travel has prompted Kerr County, Texas, to announce that its offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
“This afternoon, the latest report from the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio regional office tells us that a significant icing event will cover us in ice from multiple rounds of freezing rain and drizzle over the next couple of days,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas. “This will make roadways hazardous and travel unsafe. If you can stay home, please do.”
It is out of an abundance of caution for its employees and citizens that Kerr County, Texas, has decided to close all county offices in the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville and the West Kerr Annex, in Ingram. Emergency services will continue uninterrupted. The situation will be monitored and, under advisement from Thomas, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will make a determination sometime tomorrow on if offices will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Likewise, Kerrville Independent School District and the Ingram Independent School District have both said they will close their school campuses all day tomorrow. School leaders will monitor the forecast and roadways and will relay a determination as soon as possible regarding classes on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The winter storm warning for Kerr County and the rest of the Texas Hill Country anticipates ice accumulations of 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch, Thomas said. Plus, some areas of the Hill Country will endure temperatures below freezing for 48 hours or longer, he added.
Travel will become increasingly dangerous this afternoon and into the night, the NWS warning added.
Updates will be provided as they come in, with a NWS report expected tomorrow afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.