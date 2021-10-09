‘Proudly Peterson:’ PRMC ranks in top 10 percent

EVS Director Corey Vann at PRMC celebrated his “housekeeping” department's latest ranking of 90th percentile or higher nationally for the third year in a row. At a workplace recognition he introduced his “day” staff, from left, Hannah Ramirez, Brittany Wolfe, Karissa Henderson, Hortencia Rauhut, Angelica Arreola, Hilda Solis and Juana Caballos. A like-sized group works the “night shift.”