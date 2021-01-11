City Council meeting moved to City Hall, will be virtual only

Due to staffing issues at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, the scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting of the Kerrville City Council is being moved to City Hall.
The meeting will be restricted to city staff only. All citizens, including agenda item presenters, are encouraged to view the meeting on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1328/Kerrville-City-Channel, or on the city’s Spectrum broadcast Channel 2.
Despite the necessity to restrict public access to the meeting in the interest of public health, citizens and visitors are welcome to participate in the Jan. 12 meeting as outlined below:
Instructions for callers: Dial the following toll-free number: (800) 832-5611. When your call is answered you will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter your Meeting ID followed by pound.” Enter in the Meeting ID below, followed by the pound sign (#). The Meeting ID is 949 2808 0395# and the webinar passcode ID is 700755. If the moderator has not started the meeting yet, you will hear “The meeting has not started yet, please hold or call back later.”
If you decide to call back later, do so before 5:45 p.m. Once you have called into the meeting, your microphone will be placed on mute and your call will be placed in the call queue. At this point, you will hear silence on the phone. Please do not hang up. The moderator will unmute your microphone as he/she is going down the list. Once the meeting has started, you will be able to listen to proceedings even if your microphone is muted.
The moderator will be accepting calls starting at 5 p.m. Place your call before the 5:45 p.m. deadline to participate in order to allow time for calls to be loaded and queued. Calls made after this time will not be answered.
Comments may also be emailed to City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
Speakers are limited to four minutes of speaking time.
Thank you for your patience during this time. The City hopes it can return to the Cailloux Center for the next city council meeting on Jan. 26.
For more information, please contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.
