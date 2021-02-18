Water restored in many areas, but your neighbors need your help

Working around the clock and through the night, City of Kerrville employees have restored water service to many areas, but citizens living in outlying areas or at higher elevations in Kerrville are still without water service or have extremely low pressure. The City of Kerrville is asking all citizens with water service to practice extreme water conservation in an effort to restore the city’s pumping capabilities, which will help your neighbors in the restoration of at least minimal water service for drinking water purposes.
· If you are still dripping water, please capture that water for other uses around your homes (flushing toilets, etc.)
· Limit faucet dripping to just one faucet, and prioritize it to a faucet that may have a water service line on an exterior and/or north-facing wall.
· Don’t run dishwashers or wash clothes today.
· If possible, allocate at least several hours in the day for no water usage.
The City of Kerrville thanks all of our citizens for their help in this endeavor and their patience during this difficult time.
