Seeking justice for Gideon

Kerrville Police Department investagators continue to seek justice for 2-year-old Gideon Barideaux, whose Aug. 9, 2020 death was ruled a homicide. As the one-year anniversary of the child’s death rolled around, KPD officers and 216th Judicial District Attorney Lucy Wilke continue to work the case and are asking for the public’s help in obatining information leading to an arrest in this case.
According to KPD Lt. Jon Cline, it was Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at about 9 p.m., when Kerrville Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Legion Drive to answer a call about a child with injuries.
The child, Gideon Barideaux, was reportedly injured in an accidental fall, according to his mother and her boyfriend, Cline said.
Gideon was transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in San Antonio.
Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Gideon died on Aug. 9, according to reports at the time.
Cline said Gideon was not buried in Kerrville. And he had an older sister who has been living with their father, not in Kerrville.
Investigators, as well as the hospital medical staff, recognized Gideon’s injuries were not consistent with an accident, Cline said.
The Kerrville Police Department immediately began an investigation in order to determine how Gideon became injured; and to identify those responsible.
Gideon’s mother, Jennifer Barideaux, and her boyfriend Tadeo Garces, Jr. were interviewed by KPD Criminal Investigations unit investigators.
Cline said last week that both maintained that the child’s injuries were the result of an accidental fall.
However, on Aug. 14, 2020, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gideon’s manner of death was a homicide. Forensic medical experts reported Gideon’s injuries could not have been caused in the manner that Barideaux and Garces claimed, Cline said.
Kerrville Police Department investigators, working closely with the 216th DA’s office, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies, continued a painstakingly detailed investigation into Gideon’s death.
As a result of that investigation, KPD investigators obtained arrest warrants for Barideaux and Garces under charges of “tampering with physical evidence.”
On Oct. 20, 2020, both Barideaux and Garces were arrested and charged with “tampering with physical evidence,” a third-degree felony.
The case file says Barideaux invoked her Fifth Amendment right (to not incriminate herself); and she continues to refuse to cooperate in this investigation into her child’s homicide.
A formal indictment in the 216th District Court has not yet taken place, Cline said.
On July 16 of this year, in the 216th District Court in Kerrville, the defense attorneys for Garces requested a plea deal for the offense of “tampering with evidence.”
After consultation between the 216th District Attorney’s Office, KPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the family of Gideon Barideaux, a plea offer was made and accepted by Garces.
Cline said, “Garces was indicted and pleaded guilty to the charge of tampering.”
Judge Pat Patillo has set a sentencing date for Garces of Sept. 30, 2021.
“This case remains under investigation, with Rafael (R.L.) Gonzalez as lead investigator,” Cline said. “We think about this case every day and still interview people. I think we will get to an indictment, but we have to work through a couple of things. The police department diligently continues working this case, conducting interviews and pursuing leads related to this offense. We’ve reviewed all the evidence and technical data. If anybody has anything to add, please call us.”
Cline said the officer’s narrative is pretty extensive; and it includes a section from the Bexar County Medical Examiner.
“We’re still working on Gideon’s death; and the ‘tampering with evidence’ is a separate charge,” Cline said. “Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 257-8181, or Kerr County Crime Stoppers by calling 896-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed on the person(s) responsible for the death of Gideon Barideaux.”
Callers should reference Case #2001577 when leaving a tip related to this case.
For further inquiries, contact Cline at KPD, 257-8181; or Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 258-1371 by phone or at Jonathan.Lamb@kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.