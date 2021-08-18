Seeking justice for Gideon

Gideon Barideaux of Kerrville was two years old when he died on Aug. 9, 2020. The Kerrville Police Department said his death was ruled a homicide, but they haven't been able to close this case yet. They are seeking the community's help, to get further information from community residents; and a Crimestopper's reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of suspect(s) in this case.